While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 15

Modi feted in France during tense Bastille Day celebrations
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured during France’s Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, which are taking place under tight security two weeks after riots swept the country.
Around 45,000 police were deployed while firework sales have been banned as the government aims to prevent a repeat of the urban violence seen at the end of June following the police killing of a teenager.
The annual Bastille Day festivities, which mark the storming of the Bastille prison at the start of the French Revolution in 1789, kicked off with a traditional military parade in the morning.
Tanks, planes, infantry soldiers and even cavalry swept down the Champs Elysees, while an aerobatics team flew overhead.
Suspect charged with decade-old Long Island murders
A man has been charged with six counts of murder for killing three women in New York more than a decade ago and leaving their bodies near a Long Island beach, according to a bail application the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office filed on Friday.
Eleven sets of human remains were found in 2010 and 2011 along an isolated stretch of Gilgo Beach on an Atlantic barrier island about 60km east of New York City.
The killings drew national attention.
30 years in prison for US man who exploited Filipino girls
A Chicago man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for soliciting sexually explicit photos and videos from young girls in the Philippines.
Karl Quilter, 58, pleaded guilty last year to sexual exploitation of children, the US Attorney’s Office for the North District of Illinois said.
Quilter was sentenced to 30 years in a federal prison by US District Judge Virginia Kendall, the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Friday.
Striking actors join picket lines as Hollywood shuts down
Actors took to picket lines outside Netflix and other studio headquarters in Los Angeles on Friday as movie and television production ground to a halt in the most serious Hollywood strike in decades.
Hundreds of strikers marched with placards at the Netflix building on famed Sunset Boulevard, as well as at HBO, Amazon and Paramount premises, with passing drivers honking their horns in support.
“We’re in this for the long haul, but this is a historic moment,” Vera Cherny, 44, who has had roles in The Americans and For All Mankind, told AFP at the strike.
Alcaraz mauls Medvedev to set up dream Wimbledon final
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz delivered the Wimbledon final the world wants to see with a brutal, and at times breathtaking, demolition job on unfortunate Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday, roaring to a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory.
The 20-year-old phenomenon will now face a battle of the generations against 36-year-old seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, who earlier on Centre Court eased past Italian young gun Jannik Sinner to reach his 35th Grand Slam final.
For seven games under the roof this felt like it could be a contest as third seed Medvedev, who like Alcaraz was contesting his first Wimbledon semi-final, kept pace with the top seed.