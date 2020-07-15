While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 15

Trump administration reverses course on barring many foreign students

In a stunning reversal of policy, the Trump administration on Tuesday abandoned a plan that would have forced out tens of thousands of foreign students following widespread condemnation of the move and pressure from colleges and major businesses.

US officials announced last week that international students at schools that had moved to online-only classes due to the coronavirus pandemic would have to leave the country if they were unable to transfer to a college with at least some in-person instruction.

The government said it would drop the plan amid a legal challenge brought by universities.

But a senior US Department of Homeland Security official said the administration still intended to issue a regulation in the coming weeks addressing whether foreign students can remain in the United States if their classes move online.

Masks prevented major coronavirus outbreak at US hair salon, study shows

Two US hair stylists who wore masks while infected with the coronavirus did not pass on Covid-19 to nearly 140 clients they saw over the course of several days, a study said on Tuesday.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, which released the report, said the findings added weight to universal face covering policies as a means of slowing the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

On May 12, a hair stylist (stylist A) developed respiratory symptoms at a salon in Springfield, Missouri, and continued working with clients until May 20, when she received a positive test for the new coronavirus.

China reacts with fury after Britain bans Huawei from 5G networks

China reacted with fury after Britain said Huawei Technologies will be banned from its next-generation mobile networks, in a sweeping crackdown on the company that will delay 5G rollout and hit businesses with billions of pounds in extra costs.

Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to Britain, called the decision "disappointing and wrong," and said it had become "questionable whether the UK can provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from other countries."

Under the blueprint agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, operators will not be able to add any new Huawei components to their 5G networks after Dec 31 this year.

Football: Giroud guides Chelsea closer to the Champions League

Chelsea opened up a four-point cushion over Manchester United and Leicester in the race for a place in the Champions League next season despite making heavy weather of beating already relegated Norwich 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Olivier Giroud's header in first half stoppage time secured the Blues a much-needed three points with a trip to champions Liverpool and sixth-placed Wolves visiting Stamford Bridge on the last day of the season to come in Chelsea's final two league games of the season.

Leicester can narrow the gap when they host Sheffield United on Wednesday, while United travel to Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Glee star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, autopsy finds

Glee star Naya Rivera died of accidental drowning, the Ventura County medical examiner said on Tuesday, following the recovery of her body from a lake near Los Angeles.

Rivera, 33, was found in the lake on Monday five days after going missing on a boating trip with her young son.

The medical examiner's report said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in her death.

