While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 15

Trump under fire after 'racist' attack on congresswomen

US President Donald Trump took aim at progressive Democratic congresswomen Sunday (July 14), telling them to "go back" where they came from in remarks that sparked yet another firestorm of protest over his views on race and immigration.

Trump - who was branded a "racist" and a xenophobe by senior Democrats over his latest remarks - last year reportedly referred to countries in Africa as "sh**hole" nations, and has spoken of "an invasion" of undocumented migrants.

Trump referred on Twitter to "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen" in remarks that appeared to be aimed at a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women of colour, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.

President Joko Widodo delivers first speech after re-election, sets out vision for second term





Indonesian President Joko Widodo outlined steps to make the country a more "productive and competitive" nation amid rapid and unpredictable changes globally. PHOTO: REUTERS





Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivered his first speech on Sunday (July 14) since being re-elected, and laid out his vision for his second term, which will see the government shift the focus from infrastructure development to building up the quality of human resources in the country.

Mr Joko outlined steps to make the country a more "productive and competitive" nation amid rapid and unpredictable changes globally.

He said that the government will continue developing infrastructure, his signature programme in his first five-year tenure from 2014 to this year, and seek to link already-built infrastructure to economic centres.

French police fire tear gas as protests follow Bastille Day parade





Members of the Gendarmerie charge as protestors linked to the Yellow Vests movement take part in a demonstration on the side of the annual Bastille Day ceremony, on July 14, 2019, near the Champs-Elysees in Paris. PHOTO: AFP





French police fired tear gas to disperse protesters from Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Sunday (July 14), a few hours after French President Emmanuel Macron had reviewed the traditional Bastille Day military parade alongside other European leaders.

The famous boulevard was reopened to traffic as soon as the parade finished, but a few hundred protesters from the grassroots 'yellow vests' movement tried to occupy it.

Macron and his guests had already left for the Elysees presidential palace for lunch.

France's BFM television showed images of police firing tear gas to disperse the protesters, some hooded and trying to block the road with metal barricades, dustbins and other debris.

Rouhani says Iran ready for talks with US if sanctions lifted: TV





Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said if the US lifts sanctions, end the imposed economic pressure and return to the deal, Iran is "ready to hold talks with America today, right now and anywhere". PHOTO: AFP PHOTO / HO / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY





Iran is ready to hold talks with the United States if Washington lifts sanctions and returns to the 2015 nuclear deal it exited last year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday (July 14).

"We have always believed in talks ... if they lift sanctions, end the imposed economic pressure and return to the deal, we are ready to hold talks with America today, right now and anywhere," Rouhani said.

Tension has heightened between the longtime foes since US President Donald Trump last year withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers and reimposed sanctions on Teheran that had been lifted under the pact.

Tennis: Djokovic beats Federer in longest-ever Wimbledon final to win fifth title





Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer. PHOTO: REUTERS





Novak Djokovic again proved the toughest nut for Roger Federer to crack, repelling all the Swiss threw at him in an epic duel to win a fifth Wimbledon crown in the longest singles final in the tournament's 133-year history on Sunday (July 14).

The indefatigable 32-year-old withstood almost five hours of Federer brilliance, dredging his tank of mental and physical fortitude to prevail 7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(4) 4-6 13-12(3) in the first Wimbledon singles final decided by a tiebreak.

Serving for the match at 8-7 in a cliffhanger fifth set, Federer, three weeks before his 38th birthday, seemed poised to become the oldest man to win a Grand Slam singles title in the professional era and avenge back-to-back losses to Djokovic in the 2014 and 2015 Wimbledon finals.

