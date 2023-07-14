While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 14

Biden ‘guarantees’ US backs Nato in Finland

President Joe Biden on Thursday gave his assurance that the United States would stay committed to Nato despite “extreme elements” of the Republican Party, in remarks during a visit to Finland to welcome it as the alliance’s latest member.

“I absolutely guarantee it,” Mr Biden told a press conference, when pressed by a Finnish reporter about the US commitment to Nato given political instability in the United States. Mr Biden’s predecessor, Republican former president Donald Trump, threatened to take the United States out of the alliance.

“No one can guarantee the future, but this is the best bet anyone could make,” Mr Biden said. Mr Biden, a Democrat, is running for re-election in 2024 and Trump is the front-runner for Republicans.

Concern lingers in Europe about the reliability of US pledges and global alliances, years after Trump’s norm-busting presidency ended. Trump clashed with Nato leaders over funding the alliance and threatened to reduce the number of US troops in Germany.

