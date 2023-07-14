While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 14

Biden ‘guarantees’ US backs Nato in Finland
President Joe Biden on Thursday gave his assurance that the United States would stay committed to Nato despite “extreme elements” of the Republican Party, in remarks during a visit to Finland to welcome it as the alliance’s latest member.
“I absolutely guarantee it,” Mr Biden told a press conference, when pressed by a Finnish reporter about the US commitment to Nato given political instability in the United States. Mr Biden’s predecessor, Republican former president Donald Trump, threatened to take the United States out of the alliance.
“No one can guarantee the future, but this is the best bet anyone could make,” Mr Biden said. Mr Biden, a Democrat, is running for re-election in 2024 and Trump is the front-runner for Republicans.
Concern lingers in Europe about the reliability of US pledges and global alliances, years after Trump’s norm-busting presidency ended. Trump clashed with Nato leaders over funding the alliance and threatened to reduce the number of US troops in Germany.
US delivers cluster munitions to Ukrainian army
Ukrainian armed forces have received cluster munitions pledged by the United States to Kyiv to boost its slow-moving counter-offensive against the Russian invasion, said a senior army official on Thursday.
“We just got them, we haven’t used them yet, but they can radically change (the battlefield),” Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi told US broadcaster CNN in an interview.
The US said last week that it would deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine, despite concerns over the long-term risk posed to civilians.
US regulator investigating ChatGPT over bad content
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating OpenAI to determine if its hugely popular ChatGPT app harms consumers by generating false information and whether its technology mishandles user data.
Microsoft-backed OpenAI was notified of the investigation in a 20-page questionnaire in which the company is asked to describe incidents in which users were falsely disparaged, and share any company efforts to ensure this does not happen again.
OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT last November stunned the world as it displayed the power of large language models (or LLM), a form of artificial intelligence known as generative AI that can churn out human-like content in just seconds.
EU urges keeping cats, dogs inside over bird flu
The European Food Safety Authority called on Thursday for cat and dog owners to keep their pets inside in response to record cases of avian influenza across the world after 24 cats tested positive in Poland.
Since first emerging in 1996, the H5N1 avian influenza virus had previously been confined to mostly seasonal outbreaks.
But “something happened” in mid-2021 that made the group of viruses much more infectious, according to a World Health Organisation collaborating centre studying influenza in animals.
Vondrousova into Wimbledon final, ending Svitolina’s dream
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic became the first unseeded player in the Open era (since 1968) to reach the Wimbledon women’s final, after crushing Elina Svitolina’s dreams of lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish on Thursday.
World No. 42 Vondrousova came through 6-3, 6-3 and will face 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur for the title on Saturday.
In the run-up to a first All England Club women’s semi-final featuring two unseeded players, Vondrousova said the Ukrainian was “incredible”, “amazing” and “a super woman” for reaching the last four of a Grand Slam nine months after giving birth to daughter Skai.