While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 14

British police identify suspect behind leaked envoy memos: Sunday Times

The suspect behind the leak of confidential memos from Britain's Washington ambassador, which sparked a major diplomatic rift with the United States, has been identified, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Last week, Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper published memos from Kim Darroch in which he described Donald Trump's administration as "inept" and "dysfunctional", prompting an angry response from the US president and causing the envoy to announce his resignation.

British officials have launched an inquiry to find the person responsible for the leak and counter-terrorism police said on Friday they had launched a criminal investigation.

According to the Sunday Times, which cited unnamed government sources, a suspect had been identified and suggestions that it could be the result of a computer hack by a foreign state had been ruled out.

Britain says seized Iranian tanker will be freed after guarantees on destination

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt told his Iranian counterpart on Saturday that Britain would facilitate the release of the detained Grace 1 oil tanker if Teheran gave guarantees it would not go to Syria.

The tanker was seized last week by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

Iran on Saturday reiterated its call for the ship's release.

Wuthering Heights flash mobs pay homage to Kate Bush classic

Hundreds of red-clad fans of British singer Kate Bush on Saturday staged flash mobs in Sydney and Berlin as they reenacted her classic hit Wuthering Heights.

Bush wrote the song aged 18, inspired after seeing an adaptation of the 1847 novel Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte.

The lyrics are attributed to the novel's character Catherine Earnshaw, pleading at the window of Heathcliff, the man she loves, to be let in. Bush had recorded it in 1978 dressed in red and it was her most successful single.

Tennis: Serena has lost 'intimidation' factor, says Halep

Simona Halep believes that Serena Williams has lost the intimidation factor that once condemned rivals to defeat even before they set foot on court.

Halep handed the American legend a 6-2, 6-2 rout in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first Romanian to win a singles title at the All England Club.

The 56-minute dissection of the Williams playbook was the 23-time Slam winner's most lopsided loss in a major final.

Formula One: Hamilton shrugs off lifestyle criticism after missing out on pole

Lewis Hamilton brushed off questions about his lifestyle and heaped praise on his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas after the Finn had beaten him on Saturday to pole position for the British Grand Prix.

The five-time world champion rejected suggestions that his regular trans-Atlantic commuting from Los Angeles to race at European Grands Prix was affecting his performances.

"I do have five world titles and they didn't come on their own," he said.

