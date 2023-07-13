While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 13

UK defence minister tells Ukraine: ‘We’re not Amazon’
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday he had warned Ukraine that its international allies were “not Amazon” and Kyiv needed to show gratitude for weapons donations to persuade Western politicians to give more.
London has been one of Kyiv’s staunchest supporters since Russia’s invasion last year, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said Britain and its allies will double down its support for Ukraine.
But Mr Wallace warned that Ukraine had to persuade US lawmakers and “doubting politicians in other countries that it’s worth it”, and that “whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude”.
Mr Wallace was speaking on the sidelines of the Nato summit in Lithuania in response to a question from a reporter about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s complaints that Kyiv had not been given a timeline for joining the alliance.
News anchor is BBC presenter in explicit images row
Veteran news anchor Huw Edwards was on Wednesday revealed by his wife as the BBC presenter accused of paying for explicit images, but police said no criminal offence had been committed.
Vicky Flind said in a statement that her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and was now “receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.
Mr Edwards, 61, is one of the most recognisable faces on UK television, and was the man entrusted with telling the world that Queen Elizabeth II had died.
Twitter said to owe ex-employees over $600m in severance
Twitter on Wednesday was hit with a lawsuit accusing it of refusing to pay at least US$500 million (S$665 million) in promised severance to thousands of employees who were laid off after Elon Musk acquired the company.
Ms Courtney McMillian, who oversaw Twitter’s employee benefits programmes as its “head of total rewards” before she was laid off in January, filed the proposed class action in San Francisco federal court.
Ms McMillian claims that under a severance plan created by Twitter in 2019, most workers were promised two months of their base pay plus one week of pay for each full year of service if they were laid off. Senior employees such as Ms McMillian were owed six months of base pay, according to the lawsuit.
France calls off search for missing toddler
A massive on-the-ground search for a toddler missing for four days in a hamlet in the French Alps was discontinued on Wednesday, investigators said, with the focus now shifting to the evaluation of evidence already gathered.
Emile, two, was staying with his grandparents when he went missing on Saturday. He was last seen by two neighbours walking alone on a street of Haut-Vernet, a tiny village of 25 inhabitants at an altitude of around 1,200m.
Local prosecutor Remy Avon said in a statement that the massive search had not yielded any clues to solving the mystery of the boy’s disappearance, and no more search parties would be sent out to find him.
Succession, Last Of Us lead Emmy award nominees
HBO drama Succession, the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family media empire, led the nominees for television’s Emmy awards on Wednesday with 27 nods for the show’s final season.
Nominations for the highest honours in television were announced as Hollywood was in the throes of labour tensions that may delay the Emmys ceremony beyond its normal September date. Film and TV writers walked off the job two months ago, and actors may strike as soon as Wednesday evening.
When the Emmys do take place, two-time best drama winner Succession will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show The Last Of Us, a dystopian video-game adaptation that landed a second-best 24 Emmy nominations.