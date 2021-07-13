While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 13

WHO warns against mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines

The World Health Organisation's chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact.

"It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match," Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing.

"It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urges EU to back global tax deal, consider more fiscal support

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged European Union countries on Monday to sign on to a global deal to revamp corporate taxation, keep fiscal support through 2022 and consider more spending in the face of Covid-19 uncertainty.

"We need sustainable sources of revenue that do not rely on further taxing workers' wages and exacerbating the economic disparities that we are all committed to reducing," Dr Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery to Eurogroup finance ministers.

"We need to put an end to corporations shifting capital income to low tax jurisdictions, and to accounting gimmicks that allow them to avoid paying their fair share." A tax-cut race to the bottom must end, she said.

France insists health workers get Covid-19 shots as infections rise

All health workers in France must get Covid-19 jabs and anyone wanting to get into a cinema or board a train will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test under new rules announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

Unveiling sweeping measures to combat a surge in infections, Macron said vaccination would not be compulsory for the general public for now but stressed that restrictions would focus on those who are not vaccinated.

"We must go towards vaccination of all French people, it is the only way towards a normal life," Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

Football: Facebook, Twitter vow to tackle racial abuse of England footballers

Facebook and Twitter said Monday they were scrambling to take down racially abusive comments directed at members of the England football team following a heartbreaking loss in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

The US social media giants said they were taking down racist and hateful content which had prompted condemnation from British political leaders.

The actions came after a stream of abusive messages on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram directed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, the three players who missed England's penalties on Sunday.

Tennis: Serena Williams crashes out of WTA top 10

Serena Williams dropped out of the WTA top 10 for the first time in more than two years when the new rankings were released on Monday.

The 39-year-old, who has spent 319 weeks at number one over the course of her glittering career, dropped rankings points at Wimbledon, where she was a finalist at the last eidition, after she withdrew through injury from her first round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Her withdrawal sees Williams plummet eight places to 16th in the world, her lowest ranking since early January 2019.

