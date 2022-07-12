While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 12

New British prime minister to be announced on Sept 5
Britain’s new prime minister will be announced on Sept 5, with the first votes to begin eliminating candidates in a crowded and increasingly unpredictable and divisive contest to replace Boris Johnson coming this week.
So far 11 candidates have thrown their hat in the ring to succeed Johnson as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and prime minister after he quit following a dramatic rebellion by his own lawmakers and ministers after a series of scandals.
The 1922 committee of Conservative members of parliament (MPs) which organises the leadership contest said hopefuls would need at least 20 nominations from the party’s 358 lawmakers to even proceed to the first round of votes on Wednesday.
Anyone who then received less than 30 votes will be eliminated before another vote follows on Thursday.
Ex-UK finance minister Rishi Sunak vows to tackle inflation in pitch to be PM
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out his stall to be Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, vowing to tackle soaring inflation before joining his Conservative Party rivals in promising tax cuts.
Sunak quit as finance minister last week, presaging the downfall of Boris Johnson who days later said he would step down amid a widespread rebellion by Conservative lawmakers.
"We need a return to traditional Conservative economic values - and that means honesty and responsibility, not fairy tales," Sunak is expected to say at the launch of his campaign, according to his team, a jibe at rivals who have promised immediate large cuts to business or personal taxes.
French PM Elisabeth Borne survives no-confidence motion in parliament
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday survived her first no-confidence vote in parliament, which had been sponsored by the hard-left opposition.
The motion, which would have needed 289 yes-votes to pass, was backed by just 146 of the National Assembly's 577 deputies after close to three hours of debate.
The France Unbowed (LFI) party had brought in the motion against Borne, who heads a minority government, but she appeared out of danger when other opposition parties ruled out backing the initiative even before the vote.
UK watchdog seeks review into government use of WhatsApp, messaging apps
Britain should review the use of WhatsApp, private emails and other messaging apps by ministers and government officials after an investigation found "inadequate data security" during the Covid-19 pandemic, its data protection watchdog said on Monday.
The Information Commissioner's Office said the review should examine the "systemic risks" around the use of private correspondence channels and to ensure improvements were made.
"I understand the value of instant communication that something like WhatsApp can bring, particularly during the pandemic where officials were forced to make quick decisions and work to meet varying demands," said John Edwards, the UK Information Commissioner.
US judge rules sandwich chain Subway can be sued over its tuna products
A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna."
US District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle.
"Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.