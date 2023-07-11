While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 11

At least one dead after under-construction Bangkok highway collapses



At least one person has died after a huge construction girder over a busy road collapsed in the Thai capital Bangkok, police said Monday, with videos of the terrifying incident rapidly shared online.

The massive metal girder on the Lat Krabang Tollway construction project to the east of the city crumpled to the ground late Monday afternoon, catching pedestrians and drivers unaware.

It is part of a project to build elevated highways in an attempt to ease the city’s notoriously congested traffic.

