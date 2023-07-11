While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 11

At least one dead after under-construction Bangkok highway collapses
At least one person has died after a huge construction girder over a busy road collapsed in the Thai capital Bangkok, police said Monday, with videos of the terrifying incident rapidly shared online.
The massive metal girder on the Lat Krabang Tollway construction project to the east of the city crumpled to the ground late Monday afternoon, catching pedestrians and drivers unaware.
It is part of a project to build elevated highways in an attempt to ease the city’s notoriously congested traffic.
Turkey gives green light to Swedish Nato membership bid
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to forward to parliament Sweden’s bid to join the Nato military alliance, appearing to end months of drama over an issue that had strained the bloc as war has raged in Ukraine.
Sweden and Finland applied for Nato membership last year, abandoning their policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the decades of the Cold War in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
While Finland’s Nato membership was green-lighted in April, Turkey and Hungary have yet to clear Sweden’s bid. Stockholm has been working to join the bloc at the alliance’s summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, which begins on Tuesday.
Nine dead in suspected arson attack in Mexican market
A suspected arson attack left nine people dead on Monday in a sprawling wholesale market in central Mexico, authorities said.
Security camera footage showed armed suspects pouring what is thought to have been a flammable liquid before fleeing the market in Toluca, the state prosecutor’s office said.
“Nine people lost their lives, eight of them at the site and one more in a hospital,” according to a statement, which said the fire could be linked to business conflicts.
Hungry Alcaraz powers past Berrettini into quarter-finals
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz roared into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a formidable display of firepower to down big-serving Italian dark horse Matteo Berrettini on Monday.
The Spaniard was beaten to the punch in the opening set but raised his game to claim a comfortable 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 win to the delight of the Centre Court crowd.
He will now face a battle of the 20-year-old’s against Denmark’s sixth seed Holger Rune for a place in the semi-finals.
Madonna on ‘road to recovery’ after hospital stay
Madonna said Monday she’s on “the road to recovery” after a bacterial infection that required hospitalisation, in the US pop icon’s first statement since landing in the intensive care unit late last month.
“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” the 64-year-old said in her social media post. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.”
The illness required Madonna to postpone her nearly sold out, 84-date “Celebrations” tour that was due to start July 15.