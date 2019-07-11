While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 11

Thrown under a bus? Britain's envoy to Washington quits over leaked memos

Britain's ambassador to Washington quit on Wednesday after days of stinging criticism from Donald Trump, leading to accusations that Boris Johnson, the favourite to be the next British prime minister, had "thrown him under the bus".

Memos from Kim Darroch describing the Trump administration as inept were leaked to a British newspaper, infuriating the US president, who launched a Twitter attack on both the envoy and outgoing prime minister Theresa May, who had given Darroch her full support.

Johnson, who could become prime minister later this month if grassroots Conservatives elect him as party leader, refused to back Darroch in a televised leadership debate on Tuesday night.

Darroch, who said his position had become untenable, had watched the debate, a diplomatic source told Reuters and another source familiar with the envoy's thinking said the former London mayor's comments "were a factor" in his decision to resign.

Chinese tycoon arrested for suspected child molestation: State media

A billionaire Chinese property tycoon was formally arrested for suspected child molestation on Wednesday, state media said, in a case that has sparked anger over attempts to censor the incident.

Wang Zhenhua, the 57-year-old chairman of Seazen Holdings, was arrested by Shanghai police, reported state broadcaster CCTV, which released a video of Wang in custody.

Shanghai police said on their official Twitter-like Weibo account that prosecutors approved the arrest of a man surnamed Wang, along with a woman surnamed Zhou.

Confetti flies on Broadway as New York fetes US women's football team

Amid confetti and chants of “equal pay,” New York honoured the US women’s soccer team on Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade up the “Canyon of Heroes,” celebrating its World Cup triumph and hailing the players’ emergence as icons of women’s rights.

The squad’s 2-0 win over Netherlands in the final match on Sunday capped a World Cup campaign that attracted vast television audiences, reflecting the popularity of a US soccer team that has dominated international competition, winning a record fourth title.

A party atmosphere filled lower Manhattan as marching bands and women on motorcycles escorted floats carrying the players, coaches and staff up Broadway to a City Hall rally along a route dubbed “the Canyon of Heroes.”

Tennis: Nadal topples Querrey to set up Federer semi-final at Wimbledon

The deafening cheers erupting around Wimbledon as Rafa Nadal stood at the baseline, bouncing a ball and poised to take a two-set lead against Sam Querrey, provided the newsflash he welcomed and dreaded with equal measure - Roger Federer was through to the semi-finals.

It meant it was game on for a Federer-Nadal blockbuster and all the Spaniard had to do to ensure Act 40 of the most compelling rivalry in tennis became a reality was to win one more point and another set.

And there was no stopping Nadal on Wednesday as he soaked up 22 thunderbolt aces to flatten Querrey 7-5 6-2 6-2 and reach his 32nd Grand Slam semi-final and seventh at Wimbledon.

Disney star Cameron Boyce suffered from epilepsy: Family

Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died last week in his sleep following a seizure, suffered from epilepsy, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old actor, best known for his starring role in the Descendants TV movies, passed away "due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," the family told People magazine.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said Monday that an autopsy had been performed on Boyce, but an official cause of death has yet to be announced.

