While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 10

Sri Lanka’s president Rajapaksa to step down on July 13

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled his official residence on Saturday to escape an angry mob of protesters, has agreed to step down on Wednesday, parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

“To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13,” Mr Abeywardena said in a televised statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement that the PM is willing to resign to make way for an all-party government, after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence in Colombo.

Soldiers and police were unable to hold back the crowd of chanting protesters demanding President Rajapaksa’s resignation, as public anger grows over the country’s worst economic crisis in seven decades.

READ MORE HERE

Nine women given date-rape drug at party attended by Scholz