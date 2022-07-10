While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 10

Sri Lanka’s president Rajapaksa to step down on July 13
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled his official residence on Saturday to escape an angry mob of protesters, has agreed to step down on Wednesday, parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.
“To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13,” Mr Abeywardena said in a televised statement.
Earlier, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement that the PM is willing to resign to make way for an all-party government, after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence in Colombo.
Soldiers and police were unable to hold back the crowd of chanting protesters demanding President Rajapaksa’s resignation, as public anger grows over the country’s worst economic crisis in seven decades.
Nine women given date-rape drug at party attended by Scholz
At least nine women were given a date-rape drug at an invite-only event attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and MPs, his Social Democratic Party said on Saturday.
Berlin police said officers were investigating allegations of serious bodily injuries after a 21-year-old woman filed a complaint following "a political party's summer party".
"I advise all those concerned to file a complaint," SPD's Katja Mast said on Twitter.
Zelensky sacks Ukraine's envoy to Germany, other ambassadors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday dismissed several of Kyiv’s senior envoys abroad including the country’s outspoken ambassador to Germany, the presidential website said.
In a decree that gave no reason for the move, Zelensky announced the sacking of Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be assigned new positions.
Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s Feb 24 invasion.
Moscow-born Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon title
In a year when Russian players were banned from Wimbledon, Moscow-born Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 on Saturday to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title.
With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded had she not switched allegiance from Russia in 2018 for better funding and support.
But even if the repeated questions on her links to Russia during the past fortnight affected Rybakina mentally, it did not have any discernable impact on the 23-year-old’s game.
'Winner pays for dinner' - Djokovic, Kyrgios make up before final
A bromance between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios was the last thing fans expected coming into Wimbledon, but the two players have buried the hatchet and even decided to go for dinner, with Sunday's final winner footing the bill.
Kyrgios, who has in the past labelled Djokovic "boneheaded"and a "tool", defended the Serb when he was detained and then deported ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.
Djokovic is seeking his 21st major and seventh title at Wimbledon while Kyrgios is in his first Grand Slam final.