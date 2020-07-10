While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 10

Seoul mayor found dead after ‘#MeToo allegations’

Seoul’s outspoken mayor Park Won-soon, long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate, was found dead, police said on Friday (July 10). He was 64.

A former Seoul City employee filed a police complaint – allegedly involving sexual harassment – against him on Wednesday.

Park’s body was found on a mountain in northern Seoul, police said, hours after hundreds of officers started searching for him.

If Park does prove to have killed himself, he would be the highest-profile South Korean politician to do so since former president Roh Moo-hyun, who jumped off a cliff in 2009 after being questioned over corruption allegations involving family members.

France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno

Paris' centuries-old Notre-Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt as it was before being engulfed in a fire last year, the public body in charge of its restoration said on Thursday (July 9).

The April 15, 2019 blaze gutted the Gothic landmark and major tourist attraction, destroying the spire and roof in a disaster that stunned the nation.

A national heritage and architectural commission approved plans to restore the cathedral to its last "complete, coherent and known" state, including the spire, the restoration body said in a statement.

US charges man and sons who peddled bleach as coronavirus cure

US authorities have charged the leader of a fake church and his three sons with conspiracy and contempt for selling a toxic bleach as a cure for Covid-19.

The Florida man, Mark Grenon, had seized in April on remarks by President Donald Trump - who touted the possibility that injecting disinfectant could kill the virus - to flog a product he called the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS).

"Trump has got the MMS and all the info!!! Things are happening folks!" Grenon wrote on Facebook on April 24. "Lord help others to see the Truth!"

Harvard is 'flooded' with worries of students barred from US

Foreign students ready to attend college in the US are being turned away by a government ban on visas for those whose classes are online only, a lawyer for Harvard University told a judge weighing its request to freeze the new policy.

"Quite honestly, your honour, we are getting flooded with inquiries and requests because of the policies being enforced at the borders as we speak," Bill Lee said on Thursday, at an online hearing over a lawsuit Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed against the government.

Lee cited the example of a Harvard student he said is a citizen of Belarus and was barred from returning to the US, turned away at an airport in Minsk on Wednesday.

Missing Glee star Naya Rivera presumed drowned in California lake, searchers say

The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera turned from a rescue to a recovery mission on Thursday, with authorities saying they presumed she drowned while boating on a lake north of Los Angeles.

Rivera, 33, who played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in the television series until 2015, went missing on Wednesday after renting a boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son.

“We are switching efforts to search and recovery efforts,” Ventura Country Sheriff’s spokesman Chris Dyer told reporters on Thursday. “We are presuming that an accident happened and that she drowned in the lake,” Dyer added.

