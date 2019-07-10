While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 10

Trump calls UK ambassador 'stupid' as PM May tries to stem feud

A diplomatic spat between the US and Britain over leaked diplomatic memos escalated after Donald Trump called the British ambassador in Washington a “stupid guy,” and British. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused the president of being “disrespectful.”

“The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool.”

The tweets followed a tirade late on Monday in which Trump froze out the envoy, Kim Darroch, saying the White House “will no longer deal with” him.

Trump also criticised Prime Minister Theresa May over her handling of Brexit.

Trump's blocking of Twitter foes is unconstitutional, says US appeals court

US President Donald Trump violated the Constitution by blocking people whose views he disliked from his Twitter account, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The court in Manhattan said the First Amendment forbids Trump from using Twitter’s “blocking” function to limit access to his account.

Trump has 61.8 million followers on Twitter.

US$280,000 lab-grown burger could be a more palatable US$10 in two years

Lab-grown meat, first introduced to the world six years ago in the form of a US$280,000 hamburger, could hit supermarket shelves at US$10 (S$13) a patty within two years, European start-ups told Reuters.

Consumers concerned about climate change, animal welfare and their own health are fueling interest in so-called clean meat, with the number of associated business start-ups climbing from four at the end of 2016 to more than two dozen two years later, according to the Good Food Institute market researcher.

Plant-based meat alternatives are also booming.

Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview

A 66-year-old retiree, who raised his two sons as a single father after his wife was killed by a falling tree 12 years ago, died after being stung by hornets.

Mr Quek Lye Seng was picking rambutans and durians alone at about 3pm on July 5 in a forest in Hillview near Bukit Timah when he encountered the insects, his younger son told The Straits Times at the funeral wake on Tuesday evening.

He eventually succumbed to his injuries, when the toxins caused his vital organs to stop functioning.

Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of Saudi Arabia concert

Nicki Minaj has cancelled a performance in Saudi Arabia in a show of support for women's and gay rights in the ultra-conservative kingdom, the US rapper said on Tuesday.

Minaj's scheduled appearance in the western city of Jeddah next week as part of a cultural festival had triggered a social media backlash over human rights in the country.

"After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest," Minaj said in a statement.

