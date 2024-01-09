While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 9

French PM Borne resigns, Macron to name new government



French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Jan 8, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to give a new impetus to his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections and the Paris Olympics this summer.

Macron did not immediately name her successor.

The change in prime minister comes after a year marred by political crises triggered by contested reforms of the pension system and immigration laws.

