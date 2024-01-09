While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 9

French PM Borne resigns, Macron to name new government
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Jan 8, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to give a new impetus to his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections and the Paris Olympics this summer.
Macron did not immediately name her successor.
The change in prime minister comes after a year marred by political crises triggered by contested reforms of the pension system and immigration laws.
Spain considers nationwide hospital mask rule, as flu, Covid-19 hit Europe
Spain’s government proposed a nationwide mandate for people to wear masks in hospitals and health clinics on Jan 8, and Italy said respiratory illness infection rates had hit a record, as flu and Covid-19 spread across Europe.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommended that people on the continent stay home if they feel sick, and consider wearing masks in crowds or healthcare settings, with flu spreading as it typically does this time of year but hitting some countries harder than others.
It said Europeans should follow national guidelines on vaccinating vulnerable groups. Flu is now circulating at higher levels than other common respiratory pathogens, including the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, it said.
Biden has no plans to fire Pentagon chief Austin, Trump calls for his removal
US President Joe Biden is not considering firing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over his failure to disclose a hospitalisation for days, the White House said on Jan 8, as prominent Republicans called for the Pentagon chief to be removed.
Austin, who sits just below Biden at the top of the chain of command of the US military, withheld his multi-day hospitalisation, which started on New Year’s Day, from the president and the public for several days.
“There is no plan for anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job,” John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, told reporters.
Woods announces end of longtime partnership with Nike
Tiger Woods, who has worn Nike apparel since first signing with the company in 1996, has parted ways with the sportswear giant, the 15-times major champion said on Jan 8 in a social media post.
Woods had been a brand ambassador for Nike since 1996 when, as a 20-year-old, he signed a five-year, US$40 million (S$53.14 million) contract upon turning pro in what was the start of one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in sports history.
The 48-year-old Woods, who returned to competition late last November after a seven-month injury layoff, ended his statement with “See you in LA!’, which suggests he is planning on playing the Feb 15-18 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78
Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany’s greatest football players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as manager in 1990, has died at the age of 78, German news agency DPA reported on Jan 8.
Beckenbauer was a classy, dominant presence on the pitch for West Germany and Bayern Munich in the 1960s and 70s, using the calmness on the ball and effortless distribution that marked his midfield performances to virtually invent the central defensive sweeper role where he found most success.
He collected 103 caps for West Germany, winning the 1972 European championship and then the World Cup on home soil having lost in the final to England in 1966.