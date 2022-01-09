While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 9

Vaccine sceptics slammed across Europe as Omicron rages

From Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron, Europe's leaders are increasingly going after anti-vaxxers as the battle against the fast-spreading omicron variant deepens the region's pandemic fatigue.

Amid a seemingly unstoppable surge in infections, officials are focusing restrictions on unvaccinated people rather than resorting to widespread clampdowns. The strong overall uptake in inoculations has emboldened leaders to go more aggressively after holdouts, prodding them in various ways to roll up their sleeves.

French President Macron took the rhetoric to a new level when he said his government's strategy was to "p*** off" those who have refused shots. In Britain, Johnson accused anti-vaxxers of spreading "nonsense."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who supports making shots compulsory, has labelled the anti-vax movement "a tiny minority of reckless extremists."

