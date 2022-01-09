While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 9

Vaccine sceptics slammed across Europe as Omicron rages
From Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron, Europe's leaders are increasingly going after anti-vaxxers as the battle against the fast-spreading omicron variant deepens the region's pandemic fatigue.
Amid a seemingly unstoppable surge in infections, officials are focusing restrictions on unvaccinated people rather than resorting to widespread clampdowns. The strong overall uptake in inoculations has emboldened leaders to go more aggressively after holdouts, prodding them in various ways to roll up their sleeves.
French President Macron took the rhetoric to a new level when he said his government's strategy was to "p*** off" those who have refused shots. In Britain, Johnson accused anti-vaxxers of spreading "nonsense."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who supports making shots compulsory, has labelled the anti-vax movement "a tiny minority of reckless extremists."
Baby lost in chaos of Afghanistan airlift found, returned
An infant boy handed in desperation to a soldier across an airport wall in the chaos of the American evacuation of Afghanistan has been found and was reunited with his relatives in Kabul on Saturday.
The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, was just two months old when he went missing on Aug 19 as thousands of people rushed to leave Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban.
Following an exclusive Reuters story published in November with his pictures, the baby was located in Kabul where a 29-year-old taxi driver named Hamid Safi had found him in the airport and took him home to raise as his own.
US open to talks with Russia on exercises, missile deployments
The United States and allies are prepared to discuss with Russia in talks about Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region, a senior US administration official said on Saturday.
With crucial talks set to start on Monday in Geneva, the senior Biden administration official said the US is not willing to discuss limits on US troop deployments or the US force posture in Nato countries in the region.
President Joe Biden has warned Russia will face severe economic consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to launch an invasion of Ukraine.
Tennis: Voracova left Australia after visa issues, Czech ministry
Czech tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia on Saturday, the Czech Foreign Ministry said, after complications with visas that got her swept up in a furore over the handling of the country's Covid-19 vaccine exemptions.
Voracova joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention on Thursday, despite already having been allowed into the country and playing in a match before having her visa cancelled.
While Djokovic has challenged his visa cancellation, Voracova, a 38-year-old doubles specialist, decided to leave, telling Czech news site idnes.cz she would not challenge because of the time it would take to wait and not train ahead of the Australian Open later this month.
Alec Baldwin says he's complying with phone search warrant
Following reports that actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone had not yet been turned over to officials investigating the fatal shooting on the Rust film set - weeks after a search warrant was granted - Baldwin said on Saturday that any suggestion that he was not complying with law enforcement was a "lie."
Police in Santa Fe, New Mexico, obtained a search warrant more than three weeks ago granting them access to information on Baldwin's phone related to the October shooting, during which a gun that Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round, killing the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and wounding its director, Joel Souza.
The sheriff's office and district attorney of Santa Fe County investigating how a live round got into the gun told media outlets this week that authorities did not yet have Baldwin's phone, prompting the actor to respond in a video posted to his Instagram page.