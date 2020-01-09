While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 9

Trump says no US troops hurt in Iran strikes, Teheran 'standing down'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq had not harmed any US troops stationed there and damage was minimal, an outcome he said showed Teheran wanted to prevent an escalation into conflict.

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing US troops in Iraq early on Wednesday, saying it was in retaliation for the killing in a US drone strike of powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan 3.

"All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," Trump said.

"Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan

Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, said on Wednesday he had been treated “brutally” by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of an inside job to oust him from the helm of automaker Nissan.

The one-time titan of the car industry said in a two-hour news conference in Beirut that he had no choice but to flee. The alternative was to spend the rest of his life languishing in Japan without a fair trial.

Ghosn, 65, fled Japan last month as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies. “I felt like the hostage of a country I served for 17 years,” he told reporters.

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a shock announcement on Wednesday.

The surprise news follows a turbulent year for the monarchy, with signs that the couple have increasingly struggled with the pressures of royal life and family rifts.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

'Basically impossible' to agree full EU-UK deal by year end, says EU head

It will be “basically impossible” to negotiate all aspects of the future relationship between the European Union and Britain by the end of this year, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday, adding that both sides must pick priorities.

Speaking at the London School of Economics before meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ursula von der Leyen cast doubt on his timetable for an agreement defining the long-term post-Brexit relationship by the end of 2020.

“The transition time is very, very tight ... so it is basically impossible to negotiate all that I have been mentioning, so we will have to prioritise,” she said.

Iheanacho denies Villa as Leicester earn League Cup semi-final draw

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to keep Leicester in contention for a place in the League Cup final as the Nigerian striker's late goal earned a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers' side fell behind to Frederic Guilbert's first half goal in the semi-final first leg at the King Power Stadium.

But Iheanacho equalised after the break with his sixth goal in eight appearances this season.

