While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 8

Omicron pushes US Covid-19 hospitalisations towards record high

Covid-19 hospitalisations in the United States are poised to hit a new high as early as Friday, according to a Reuters tally, surpassing the record set in January of last year as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections.

Hospitalisations have increased steadily since late December as Omicron quickly overtook Delta as the dominant coronavirus variant in the US, although experts say Omicron will likely prove less deadly than prior iterations.

Health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by Omicron could strain hospital systems, some of which have already shown signs of distress, partly due to staffing shortages.

"I don't believe we've seen the peak yet here in the United States," Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News' Today programme on Friday, as schools and businesses also struggle with rising caseloads.

READ MORE HERE

Killers of Black US jogger get life in jail in racially charged case