While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 8

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announces resignation

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced Monday (Jan 7) he would step down next month, more than three years before his current term was due to expire.

The decision ends Kim’s six-year tenure and may give US President Donald decisive influence over the future leadership of the global development lender.

“It has been a great honour to serve as president of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime,” Kim said in a statement.

Special North Korean train enters China: Yonhap

A special North Korean train entered China late Monday (Jan 7), Yonhap news agency reported, raising speculation that leader Kim Jong Un could be on his way to Beijing.

The train crossed the border around 10.15 pm local time (9.15pm Singapore time) and was expected in the Chinese capital Tuesday (Jan 8) morning, the South Korean news agency reported, citing an informed source.

China is the isolated, nuclear-armed North’s key diplomatic ally and main source of trade and aid, and Kim visited three times last year to pay his respects to leader Xi Jinping.

Trump plans televised address, visit to Mexico border



President Donald Trump announced on Monday (Jan 7) he would make a prime-time address and visit the US-Mexico border this week as the partial federal government shutdown entered its 17th day after a funding impasse over his demand for money to build a border wall.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders announced on Twitter that Trump will make a trip to the border on Thursday and said details would be released soon. The visit likely will highlight security concerns pushed by the administration as justification for the wall.

A short while later, Trump said in his own Twitter post that he will address the nation on Tuesday at 9pm EST (10am Singapore time Wednesday) to discuss what he called a humanitarian and national security crisis on the southern US border.

Actor Kevin Spacey denies sexually assaulting teen on Nantucket

Former House of Cards star Kevin Spacey on Monday (Jan 7) pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man at a bar in Nantucket more than two years ago, while a judge ordered the man to preserve his mobile phone data from the time.

Dressed in a gray suit and tie, Spacey did not speak during a brief hearing Nantucket District Court to face one count of felony indecent assault and battery, though a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf by the court.

Spacey’s lawyer Alan Jackson persuaded Judge Thomas Barrett to order Spacey’s alleged victim to keep all data from his cell phone for six months following the July 7, 2016, incident. Jackson said the data was “likely exculpatory”.

Football: Much-changed Liverpool dumped out of FA Cup by Wolves

Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Monday (Jan 7) as Jurgen Klopp paid for naming a second-string side that included three teenagers at Molineux.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves either side of half-time sent the hosts into round four despite Divock Origi's fine strike briefly bringing Liverpool level after the break.

Fresh from a first Premier League defeat of the season to Manchester City in a thrilling top-of the-table Premier League clash on Thursday, Klopp made nine changes to his starting line-up.

