While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 7

McCarthy again falls short in vote for US House Speaker

Republican Kevin McCarthy on Friday picked up the support of most of the right-wing hardliners who had opposed his bid to lead the US House of Representatives, but fell short of clinching victory in the 13th ballot in four days.

The California lawmaker said he believed victory was close, and the chamber voted to reconvene at 10pm ET (11am on Saturday, Singapore time).

Mr McCarthy claimed that the four-day long standoff within his party would come to an end then.

McCarthy supporters and some Democrats worried the concessions he made in hopes of securing the House speakership, including agreeing to allow any single member to call for a vote to remove him from office at any time, could extend the deepest congressional dysfunction in more than 150 years.

