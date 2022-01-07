While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 7

Omicron may be less severe, but not 'mild', say WHO officials
The more infectious Omicron variant of Covid-19 appears to produce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain, but should not be categorised as “mild”, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials said on Thursday.
Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said early studies showed there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation from the variant first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November compared with Delta.
There appears also to be a reduced risk of severity in both younger and older people, she told a media briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.
The remarks on the reduced risks of severe disease chime with other data, including studies from South Africa and England, although she did not give further details about the studies or ages of the cases analysed.
US aims to step up economic ties in Indo-Pacific in year ahead
The United States needs to "step up its game" on economic engagement in Asia, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday, calling such outreach the defining element of US policy in the region for the year ahead.
Campbell, at a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace webinar, said President Joe Biden had made clear the US needs to be instrumental in the framing of economic and commercial engagement and trade practices in the Indo-Pacific as China's influence grows.
"That's an area where the United States, indeed, needs to step up its game," Campbell said, adding that the US role must go beyond traditional trade and include digital engagement and technological standard setting.
'We don't know how to leave': Tourist trapped in Kazakhstan
Melaniya Pavlova, a 21-year-old Russian-American dual citizen, was visiting Almaty, Kazakhstan, with some friends this week to say goodbye to a friend who was planning a trip to Australia.
But then protests rocked the country, grounding her plane back to Moscow. After spending a night onboard the plane, Pavlova and her friends had little choice but to remain in Almaty, the largest city of the former Soviet republic.
Speaking by phone from her Almaty hotel, Pavlova told Reuters she was worried by the clearly audible gunshots and looting going on around her
Biden tears into Trump, blames him for Capitol violence
United States President Joe Biden squarely blamed his predecessor Donald Trump for the Jan 6 assault on the Capitol last year and for spreading lies because he could not accept his electoral defeat, in a speech on Thursday marking the first anniversary of the insurrection.
In some of his most critical remarks about Mr Trump to date, Mr Biden called the insurrection by a mob of Trump supporters an assault on democracy, and warned that America had to act to shore up its democracy.
“For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election. He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob reached the Capitol,” said Mr Biden, who did not refer to Mr Trump by name.
Philippine literary giant F. Sionil Jose dies aged 97
Philippine novelist Francisco Sionil Jose, whose widely translated works delved into the South-east Asian country's painful colonial past and social injustices, died on Thursday, according to a literary guild he had founded. He was 97.
In a prolific writing career spanning seven decades, Jose penned more than a dozen novels, several short story collections, essays and a regular newspaper column. He also owned a bookshop.
He died at a Manila hospital one day before he was to undergo an angioplasty, the Philippine Centre of International PEN said in a statement on its Facebook page.