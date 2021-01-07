While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 7

Chaos as pro-Trump protesters storm and occupy the Capitol

The United States Capitol went into lockdown on Wednesday as pro-Trump protesters stormed barricades and breached the historic building, forcing Congress to suspend an ongoing debate on Republicans’ attempts to overturn the electoral victory of US President-elect Joe Biden.

“In this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself,” said Mr Biden in a brief media appearance from Wilmington, Delaware.

He added: “This is not dissent. It's disorder, it's chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”

Smashing windows to enter the building, throngs of right-wing protesters fought with Capitol police once inside, brandishing Trump banners and confederacy flags and cheering from the balconies of the Capitol.

Democrats gain control of US Senate with wins in Georgia

The Democratic Party retook control of the US Senate on Wednesday with historic victories in two Georgia run-off elections.

Democrat Raphael Warnock, a 51-year-old pastor of civil rights giant Martin Luther King Jr’s former congregation, will become Georgia’s first Black senator with his defeat of Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, meanwhile, saw off Republican opponent David Perdue. At 33, he will be Georgia’s first Jewish senator and the country’s youngest since President-elect Joe Biden was first elected to the Senate in 1973 at age 30.

US officials report more severe allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it is carefully monitoring allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and urged individuals who had a serious reaction not to get the second dose.

In a conference call with reporters, the US public health agency said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per one million vaccinations.

That compared with flu vaccines, in which such reactions occur at a rate of 1.3 per one million shots.

One dead, 18 hurt in blaze at old people's home in Spain

An 89-year-old woman died and another 18 pensioners were hospitalised, some with severe burns, after a fire ripped through an elderly care residence in Spain, rescuers said on Wednesday.

The blaze began late on Tuesday at the care home in the southern city of Seville, with some 170 police, medics and rescuers involved in the operation in which another 78 residents had to be rehoused, the emergency services said in a statement.

"An 89-year-old woman died as a result of the fire... and 18 people were taken to different hospitals in the city," they said. Of those, five were in serious condition after being badly burnt.

City win battle of Manchester to reach League Cup final

Manchester City reached the League Cup final for fourth consecutive season as they inflicted more semi-final pain on Manchester United with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

John Stones and Fernandinho were the unlikely goalscorers for Pep Guardiola's men, who will face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the final at Wembley on April 25.

Mourinho was United boss the last time they lifted a trophy in 2017 and the Red Devils wait for silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes on as they lost a fourth semi-final in the past two seasons.

