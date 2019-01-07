While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 7

Strong 6.6-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia

A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian coast early Monday (Jan 7), sending residents running out of their homes, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at a depth of 60 kilometres under the Molucca Sea, some 175 kilometres north northwest of the city of Ternate, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties and Indonesia's geophysics agency did not issue a tsunami alert.

Trump aide sets conditions for US withdrawal from Syria

US President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Sunday (Jan 6) set out conditions for the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, saying the defence of allies must first be assured.

The comments by John Bolton during a visit to Israel signalled a far more gradual US withdrawal than initially set out by Trump, whose Dec 19 announcement concerned allies and led to the resignation of defence secretary Jim Mattis.

Trump himself has more recently spoken of "slowly" sending troops home "over a period of time", and Bolton laid out some of the conditions required before it takes place.

Man charged in Poland 'escape room' blaze that killed five

Polish prosecutors probing the deaths of five teenage girls in an "escape room" said Sunday (Jan 6) they had charged an owner of the facility with deliberately creating a fire hazard that led to the blaze.

The five girls, all aged 15 according to Polish media, died and one man was seriously injured on Friday (Jan 4) when a fire broke out in an escape room where they were celebrating a birthday in the northern Polish city of Koszalin.

Escape rooms, popular around the world, offer a live-action experience in which players are locked in a room and given one hour to solve a series of clues and riddles to get out.

Wayne Rooney arrested for being drunk and swearing: Reports



Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month for being drunk and swearing in public and paid a US$25 (S$34) fine Friday (Jan 4), according to multiple reports Sunday (Jan 6).

Court records obtained by Washington ABC 7 News and The Athletic showed that Rooney was arrested in Loudon County, Virginia, on Dec 16 for cursing and intoxication, a misdemeanor for which he was released from custody on his own recognizance before paying the fine and court costs on Friday.

Rooney was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority at Dulles International Airport, which is located in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington.

Football: Man City score seven in FA Cup stroll, Oldham knock out Fulham

Premier League champions Manchester City began their FA Cup campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Rotherham on Sunday (Jan 6) but Fulham, battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League, were beaten 2-1 by fourth-tier Oldham.

Barnet ensured there would be a non-league presence in the fourth round with a 1-0 win away to second-tier Championship club Sheffield United.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have made eight changes from the team that beat Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday but still fielded a strong side for the visit of Championship club Rotherham, with Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus all starting as playmaker Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury.

