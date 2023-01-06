While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 6

Ukraine rejects Putin’s call for an Orthodox Christmas ceasefire
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas, a move rejected by Kyiv which said there could be no truce until Russia withdraws its troops from occupied land.
The United States and Germany made a joint announcement to supply Ukraine with armoured combat vehicles, a boost for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who has urged Western allies to provide his forces with armour and heavy weapons for months.
Fifty Bradley Fighting Vehicles would be included in a US$2.8 billion (S$3.7 billion) US package.
Germany said it was sending Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, following an announcement by France on Wednesday it was sending AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles.
Hardliners dig in against McCarthy’s US House Speaker bid
Hardline Republicans in the US House of Representatives rejected Mr Kevin McCarthy’s speakership bid for a ninth time on Thursday even after he offered to curb his own clout, raising questions about the party’s ability to wield power.
After failing to put a majority behind the Republican Mr McCarthy’s candidacy, the House reached a level of dysfunction not seen since 1859, when it took 10 votes to select a leader in the turbulent run-up to the Civil War.
As a 10th vote in three days got under way, there was as yet no sign Mr McCarthy had a path to nailing down the job.
Idaho murder victims’ roommate saw black-clad figure
The criminology student charged with killing four University of Idaho students in a brutal stabbing attack was denied bail in his initial appearance before an Idaho judge on Thursday.
The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody at his parents’ Pennsylvania home on Friday, nearly seven weeks after the deadly attack that horrified a college town in the hills of northern Idaho.
In court records made public after the suspect arrived back in Idaho to face murder charges, investigators wrote that a tan leather knife sheath was found on the bed next to one of the victims in the rental house where they were found stabbed to death.
Prince Harry says he killed 25 people in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has acknowledged killing 25 people during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, British media reported on Thursday, quoting a soon-to-be-published autobiography.
The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex served two tours of duty against the Taliban, first as a forward air controller calling in airstrikes in 2007-2008, then flying the attack helicopter in 2012-2013.
In the book Spare, due out next week, he says he undertook six missions as a pilot that led to him “taking human lives”, the Daily Telegraph reported.
Man City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League
Defending champions Manchester City beat injury-hit Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just five points.
Pep Guardiola’s men were well below par in the first half but were transformed after the break, with substitutes Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez combining for the only goal, scored by the Algerian in the 63rd minute.
Graham Potter’s Chelsea came into game languishing in 10th place in the table and were expected to face a searching examination from second-placed City but they had the better of the first half.