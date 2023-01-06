While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 6

Ukraine rejects Putin’s call for an Orthodox Christmas ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas, a move rejected by Kyiv which said there could be no truce until Russia withdraws its troops from occupied land.

The United States and Germany made a joint announcement to supply Ukraine with armoured combat vehicles, a boost for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who has urged Western allies to provide his forces with armour and heavy weapons for months.

Fifty Bradley Fighting Vehicles would be included in a US$2.8 billion (S$3.7 billion) US package.

Germany said it was sending Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, following an announcement by France on Wednesday it was sending AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles.

