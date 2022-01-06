While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 6

One in 20 people in UK have Covid-19, data shows

More than one in 20 people in Britain had Covid-19 in the last week of 2021, the highest infection rate recorded during the pandemic, official data showed Wednesday.

An estimated 3.7 million people in the UK had the virus, up from 2.3 million the previous week, as the Omicron variant surged nationwide, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The unprecedented case levels were highest in London where as many as one in 10 people had it, according to the ONS, which is seen as one of the most reliable counts as it randomly samples the population.

Across England, an estimated one in 15 people in the community were infected with coronavirus, it reported.

READ MORE HERE

Macron's language on France's unvaccinated causes furore