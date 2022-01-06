While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 6

One in 20 people in UK have Covid-19, data shows
More than one in 20 people in Britain had Covid-19 in the last week of 2021, the highest infection rate recorded during the pandemic, official data showed Wednesday.
An estimated 3.7 million people in the UK had the virus, up from 2.3 million the previous week, as the Omicron variant surged nationwide, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The unprecedented case levels were highest in London where as many as one in 10 people had it, according to the ONS, which is seen as one of the most reliable counts as it randomly samples the population.
Across England, an estimated one in 15 people in the community were infected with coronavirus, it reported.
Macron's language on France's unvaccinated causes furore
The government on Wednesday defended President Emmanuel Macron's use of coarse language in a stepped-up campaign against France's unvaccinated, after his words drew condemnation from the opposition and mixed reactions from voters.
Macron said he wanted to "p*** off" unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated they would end up getting jabbed.
He was speaking in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper, in which he also called unvaccinated people irresponsible and unworthy of being considered citizens.
EU top diplomat visits Ukraine to show support against Moscow
The European Union's top diplomat visited the front-line of Ukraine's war with Moscow-backed forces on Wednesday, promising "massive consequences and severe costs" for Russia if it launched a new military offensive against its neighbour.
Josep Borrell flew by helicopter to the easterly Luhansk region, the first EU High Representative to do so since the outbreak of the conflict in 2014, as part of a Western diplomatic push in support of Ukraine.
Kyiv and its allies have sounded the alarm over the build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops and military equipment near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, raising fears of an open war between the two ex-Soviet neighbours.
Having pets not kids robs us of 'humanity', says Pope Francis
Pope Francis risked the ire of the world's childless dog and cat owners on Wednesday, suggesting people who substitute pets for kids exhibit "a certain selfishness".
Speaking on parenthood during a general audience at the Vatican, Francis lamented that pets "sometimes take the place of children" in society.
"Today... we see a form of selfishness," said the pope.
Djokovic denied Australia entry, seeks injunction to stop removal
World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after initially being granted a medical exemption from the country’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play in the Australian Open.
The tennis star, who was left stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport overnight amid a brewing political maelstrom, was issued a letter by the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be removed from the country on Thursday, a source close to the tournament told Reuters. Australia’s border force later confirmed his visa had been revoked.
The player would file an injunction to prevent him being sent back, the source said. In the meantime, Djokovic was on his way to a Melbourne hotel.