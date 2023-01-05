While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 5

US House rejects Kevin McCarthy as Speaker a sixth time

The US House of Representatives, mired in a chaotic leadership battle, rejected Republican Kevin McCarthy’s bid to lead the chamber three more times on Wednesday, as a small group of holdouts in the party defied former president Donald Trump’s call for unity.

Despite Mr Trump’s appeal, Mr McCarthy fell short in three consecutive votes for House speaker after three losing votes on Tuesday, as roughly 20 Republicans on the party’s right flank refused to back a candidate they deemed ideologically unreliable.

Lawmakers then voted to recess until 8pm ET (9am on Thursday, Singapore time) while they seek a solution behind closed doors.

The last time the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot was 1923, a century ago.

