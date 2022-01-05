While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 5

Trapped for over 20 hours, motorists battle US snowstorm
United States Senator Tim Kaine’s routine commute from his Virginia home to Washington turned into a 27-hour ordeal when a blizzard left a major highway south of the nation’s capital impassable, stranding him and thousands of other motorists without food and water in the freezing cold.
Interstate 95 – one of the busiest thoroughfares on the East Coast – was closed for hours in both directions near Fredricksburg, about 90km south of Washington, after the region was blanketed by up to 30cm of snow, the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.
Traffic on the 75km stretch of I-95 came to a standstill about 8pm local times on Monday (9am on Tuesday Singapore time) and did not begin moving again until Tuesday afternoon.
For hours overnight and well after daybreak, hundreds of tractor-trailer trucks and cars lined the snow-clogged roadway as their drivers grew increasingly desperate about their predicament and exasperated by what appeared to be a slow response by authorities.
Nato foreign ministers to hold emergency talks on Ukraine
Nato foreign ministers will hold an emergency videoconference on Friday to discuss Russia's military build-up around Ukraine, after a raft of demands from Moscow, the alliance said.
Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that the Kremlin could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbour after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier.
High-ranking officials from the United States and Nato are set to hold talks with Russia from Sunday after Moscow laid down a list of demands for Washington and the Western military alliance.
Israeli study shows fivefold antibody rise with 4th Covid-19 jab
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that an Israeli study indicated fourth coronavirus vaccinations were "safe" and increased antibodies "fivefold", as the country expands its inoculation campaign amid rising infections.
Speaking during a visit to Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv, which administered fourth vaccines to 154 of its staff a week earlier as part of a study, the Israeli premier said that the extra shot "works".
"A week into the fourth dose, we know with a high level of certainty that the fourth dose is safe," he said alongside Professor Galia Rahav, head of Sheba's infectious disease unit and leader of the study.
France opens terror probe over Dakar rally blast in Saudi Arabia
French prosecutors said on Tuesday they have opened a terror probe over a Dec 30 blast in Saudi Arabia targeting a car participating in the Dakar rally that badly wounded its French driver.
"A preliminary investigation has been opened into multiple attempted killings in connection with a terrorist group," national anti-terror prosecutors said in a statement.
The statement added that all five occupants of the car including the driver were French.
Denmark's Eriksen targets World Cup after cardiac arrest
Denmark international Christian Eriksen said on Tuesday that his goal was to play in this year's Qatar World Cup as he steps up his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during his side's opening game in the European Championship in June.
Eriksen, 29, hasn't played since the incident against Finland last year, when he received life-saving treatment on the pitch.
Inter Milan terminated the midfielder's contract last month after he was suspended from playing in Italy because of his cardiac device implant.