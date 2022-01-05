While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 5

Trapped for over 20 hours, motorists battle US snowstorm

United States Senator Tim Kaine’s routine commute from his Virginia home to Washington turned into a 27-hour ordeal when a blizzard left a major highway south of the nation’s capital impassable, stranding him and thousands of other motorists without food and water in the freezing cold.

Interstate 95 – one of the busiest thoroughfares on the East Coast – was closed for hours in both directions near Fredricksburg, about 90km south of Washington, after the region was blanketed by up to 30cm of snow, the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

Traffic on the 75km stretch of I-95 came to a standstill about 8pm local times on Monday (9am on Tuesday Singapore time) and did not begin moving again until Tuesday afternoon.

For hours overnight and well after daybreak, hundreds of tractor-trailer trucks and cars lined the snow-clogged roadway as their drivers grew increasingly desperate about their predicament and exasperated by what appeared to be a slow response by authorities.

