While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 4

‘Majority’ of EU wants tests on passengers from China
An “overwhelming majority” of the EU’s 27 member countries want passengers coming from China to be systematically tested for Covid-19 before departure, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The consensus recommendation emerged from a meeting of EU health ministry officials held Tuesday in Brussels.
A crisis meeting to be held on Wednesday on the issue will decide what coordinated measures will be applied across the bloc.
The gatherings were called in the wake of China deciding to lift its “zero-Covid” policy, which has sparked massive demand for flights to other parts of the world by Chinese citizens and residents who had been grounded for nearly three years.
Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing Speaker
The new US Congress was plunged into disarray on Tuesday as renegade right-wing Republicans blocked favourite Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives in a series of humiliating votes seen as a rebuke to the party establishment.
The California congressman needed a simple majority to be elected as Washington’s top legislator, who presides over House business and is second in line to the presidency.
But for the first time in a century, Republicans failed to elect a Speaker in a nail-biting first three rounds of voting – given blanket coverage across US television networks.
Israel minister’s Al-Aqsa visit condemned in Mid-East, beyond
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were among nations to condemn a visit by Israel’s extreme-right new national security minister on Tuesday to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
The move by firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir has enraged Palestinians, while the United States and Germany warned of steps which may harm the status quo.
“Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas,” Mr Ben-Gvir vowed in a statement published by his spokesman, after the Palestinian militant group warned such a step was a “red line”.
Social media use linked to brain changes in teens
The effect of social media use on children is a fraught area of research as parents and policymakers try to ascertain the results of a vast experiment already in full swing.
A new study by neuroscientists at the University of North Carolina tries something new, conducting successive brain scans of middle-schoolers between the ages of 12 and 15, a period of especially rapid brain development.
The researchers found that children who habitually checked their social media feeds at around age 12 showed a distinct trajectory, with their sensitivity to social rewards from peers heightening over time.
Football: Ronaldo embracing new challenge at Al-Nassr
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo said his “work is done” in Europe, adding that he is relishing new challenges both on and off the pitch after being unveiled as a player of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday.
Ronaldo, who was a free agent following his acrimonious split with Manchester United in November, joined Al Nassr last week on a two-and-a-half-year deal estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million (S$280 million).
He arrives in Saudi Arabia with a vast collection of club honours after a glittering spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid from 2009-18, where he won two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.