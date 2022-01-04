While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 4

US FDA clears Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised the use of a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15, and narrowed the time for all booster shots by a month to five months after the primary doses.

The agency also authorised a third shot for children aged 5 through 11 years who are immunocompromised.

The regulatory decisions come as schools reopen in much of the country, and as Covid-19 cases surge due to the Omicron variant of the virus, with health authorities warning that its high transmissibility could overwhelm many health systems.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to weigh in on the changes this week, according to the New York Times.

READ MORE HERE

Firefighters battle new blaze at South African parliament, suspect charged with arson