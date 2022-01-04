While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 4

US FDA clears Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised the use of a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15, and narrowed the time for all booster shots by a month to five months after the primary doses.
The agency also authorised a third shot for children aged 5 through 11 years who are immunocompromised.
The regulatory decisions come as schools reopen in much of the country, and as Covid-19 cases surge due to the Omicron variant of the virus, with health authorities warning that its high transmissibility could overwhelm many health systems.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to weigh in on the changes this week, according to the New York Times.
Firefighters battle new blaze at South African parliament, suspect charged with arson
A new blaze broke out on Monday at the complex housing the two chambers of South Africa’s national parliament in Cape Town, one day after a devastating fire swept through the buildings.
“The fire and rescue service confirms that the fire at parliament has flared up. The void beneath the roof sheeting of the National Assembly is on fire,” a spokesman for the city’s fire services said on Monday afternoon.
Police have charged a 49-year-old man with arson and other offences including theft, and he was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Trump and his children Donald Jr and Ivanka are subpoenaed in New York probe
New York state’s attorney general is demanding that two of Donald Trump’s adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, testify in her civil probe into the former US president’s business practices and namesake company.
Subpoenas to the Trumps from the office of Attorney General Letitia James were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan.
Donald Trump has also been subpoenaed to testify under oath, and the Trump family plans to ask a judge who has overseen disputes related to the probe to block James’ lawyers from obtaining their testimony, according to the filing.
Winter storm pounds Washington as it moves across US East Coast
A winter storm unleashed heavy snow and strong winds throughout much of the US Southeast and mid-Atlantic on Monday, forcing federal offices and schools to close, grounding airplanes and knocking out power for thousands of people.
Forecasts called for 4-8 inches (12-25 cm) of snow and winds up to 40 miles per hour (64kmh) in the region’s first blizzard of the season, according to the National Weather Service.
Severe weather warnings were issued from the Carolinas to New Jersey.
Apple becomes first US company to hit US$3 trillion market value
Apple Inc on Monday became the first US company to hit US$3 trillion (S$4.06 trillion) in market capitalisation, thanks to investor confidence that the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and metaverse.
On the first day of trading in 2022, the company's shares hit a record of US$182.88 in mid-day trading.
The world's most valuable company is the first to reach the milestone as investors bet that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.