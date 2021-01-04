While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 4

Shooting in Texas church leaves one dead, others wounded: Governor

A shooting Sunday (Jan 3) morning in a church in northeastern Texas left one person dead and others wounded, officials said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed in a statement that a suspect had been apprehended after the shooting in the Starrville Methodist Church in the town of Winona.

Few details were immediately confirmed, but ABC affiliate KLTV said the church's pastor pulled his gun when he found a man hiding in a restroom. It said the man lunged at the pastor, grabbed the gun and shot him dead.

In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia election official to change results: Washington Post



Even if Trump had won Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes, he would still have lost the White House to Biden. PHOTO: AFP



US President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's top election official to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in the southern state, according to excerpts of a recording of the hour-long call released by the Washington Post on Sunday (Jan 3).

The call on Saturday was the latest move in Trump's two-month effort to claim that his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in the Nov 3 election was the result of widespread voter fraud, a claim that has been widely rejected by state and federal election officials as well as multiple courts.

Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, came as some of Trump's allies in the US Congress said they plan to object to the formal certification on Wednesday of Biden's victory.

Egypt probes Covid-19 deaths due to alleged lack of oxygen



Egypt has reported more than 140,000 cases of the Covid-19 disease, including 7,800 deaths. PHOTO: REUTERS



Egypt said Sunday (Jan 3) it had opened an investigation into the deaths of four Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit allegedly due to lack of oxygen, amid a public outcry.

"The prosecutor's office in Al-Husseiniya (in the northern Sharqiya province) summoned the director of Al-Husseiniya hospital to question him over the deaths of four people due to lack of oxygen," a judicial source told AFP, without specifying the dates of the deaths.

Since Saturday, numerous social media users had shared a video of patients in a hospital ward, with a voice heard saying "everyone is dead in intensive care".

Coronavirus: US officials defend troubled vaccine roll-out



Some 4.2 million Americans have received initial doses of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. PHOTO: AFP



US officials on Sunday (Jan 3) defended the stumbling campaign to vaccinate millions of Americans against the coronavirus, saying they expected much more to be done in coming weeks after delays.

"There have been a couple of glitches, that's understandable," top US scientist Anthony Fauci said on ABC. He said there would always be challenges in "trying to get a massive vaccine program started and getting off on the right foot."

Some 4.2 million Americans have received initial doses of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, but that is far below official predictions of 20 million by the new year.

Football: Liverpool salute Marsden after You'll Never Walk Alone singer dies aged 78



Gerry Marsden sings You'll Never Walk Alone at Anfield in Liverpool, on Oct 24, 2010. PHOTO: REUTERS



Liverpool paid tribute to Gerry Marsden on Sunday after the singer, who popularised the club's anthem You'll never walk alone, died aged 78.

Liverpool-born Marsden had a 1960s hit with his cover of the Rogers and Hammerstein song You'll Never Walk Alone, which originally featured in their musical Carousel.

The Gerry And The Pacemakers' version of the song was adopted by Liverpool fans and became one of the most famous football anthems in the world.

