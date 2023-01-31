While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 31

France and Australia to jointly build shells for Ukraine

France and Australia on Monday unveiled plans to jointly manufacture ammunition for Ukraine, as the two countries seek to shore up defence cooperation and move past a row over Canberra’s decision to ditch plans to buy French submarines two years ago.

The relationship hit historic lows in the autumn of 2021 with Paris accusing its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted for nuclear-powered submarines built with US and British technology instead and cancelled a French contract.

French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said France and Australia had agreed to cooperate to make “several thousands” of 155-millimeter shells to help Ukraine, which he hoped could start being delivered in the first quarter of this year.

Mr Lecornu was speaking after meeting his Australian counterpart, Mr Richard Marles, the first joint high-level talks since the submarine row erupted.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan president speaks to Czech president-elect