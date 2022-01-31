While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 31

Taliban to reopen public universities, no word on female students
Afghanistan's public universities, closed since the Taliban seized power in August, will reopen in February, the Taliban acting higher education minister said on Sunday (Jan 30), without specifying whether female students would be able to return.
Universities in warmer provinces will reopen from Feb 2, while those in colder areas would reopen on Feb 26, the minister, Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani, told a news conference in Kabul.
He did not say what arrangements if any would be made for female students. In the past, Taliban officials have suggested that women could be taught in separate classes.
US Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia: Senators
US senators are very close to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions on Ukraine, including some measures that may take effect before any invasion, two leading senators said on Sunday (Jan 30).
Senators Bob Menendez and James Risch, the chairman and top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said they hoped to move forward on the bill this week.
"I would describe it as that we are on the one-yard line," Menendez said on CNN's State of the Union, using an American football reference meaning very close to the goal.
Body of boy, 10, found in suitcase: French prosecutor
A woman whose ten-year-old son was found dead in a suitcase was on Sunday (Jan 30) charged with his murder, French prosecutors said on Sunday.
The 33-year-old woman had failed to "explain the facts" and had been "evasive" during questioning, local prosecutor Laureline Peyrefitte said in a statement.
A post-mortem showed he was "killed with a bladed weapon, like a knife" and had "received multiple fatal blows to the neck and chest".
Football: United say Greenwood won't play until further notice after assault claim
Manchester United have said forward Mason Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice after being accused of assaulting a woman, Sky Sports reported on Sunday (Jan 30).
The allegations including video, photographs and a voice note were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted.
"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," United said in a statement, according to Sky Sports.
Football: Lampard signs contract to become Everton manager, say media reports
Frank Lampard has signed a contract to take over as manager of Premier League side Everton, according to English media reports on Sunday (Jan 30).
Lampard, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January 2021, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Merseyside club, according to reports from the BBC, Sky Sports and a number of other media.
Everton sacked Rafa Benitez earlier in January following a run of only one victory in 13 league games. Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson took temporary charge of the team for their next game, a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.