While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 30

Bomb attacks hit southern Thailand; two killed in police raid
Bombers set off at least 13 blasts in a town in southern Thailand overnight, and police killed two suspected insurgents in a separate raid after a 20-hour siege in a nearby province, authorities said on Saturday.
While officials did not link the two incidents directly, the violence came weeks after the government reopened a dialogue with insurgents from a Malay-Muslim minority in the southern part of the Buddhist-majority country.
The siege took place in Narathiwat province, where a combined force of soldiers and police surrounded a house in the Ra-ngae district on Friday, following a tip-off that suspects linked to bomb attacks last year were hiding inside.
Authorities said they tried to negotiate with the suspects, before finally raiding the house. One volunteer ranger was hurt and the two suspects killed in the raid.
Major Nor’easter blankets US East Coast with snow, heavy winds
The northeastern United States was walloped by a fierce winter storm on Saturday that dropped more than 60cm of snow on some areas while packing high winds, prompting thousands of flight cancellations and leading governors in Rhode Island and other states to curtail access to the roads.
Nearly 11 million people along the East Coast remained under blizzard warnings from the Nor’easter, including the Boston metropolitan area, which was forecast to be hit with up to 64cm of snow. The storm blanketed a large swathe of New England with snow.
New York City experienced a heavy snowfall while Long Island, New York braced for up to 60cm of snow. With the storm ongoing, some coastal areas of New Jersey also recorded 38cm.
France jails two for murdering transgender sex worker
A French court on Saturday sentenced two Egyptian men to 22 years in jail for the murder of a transgender prostitute in a trial that has highlighted rising violence against sex workers in France.
Vanesa Campos, a 36-year-old from Peru, was fatally shot in the chest in August 2018 in the Bois de Boulogne, a vast wooded park west of Paris that has long been a prostitution zone once night falls.
Police quickly focused on a group of around a dozen men of Egyptian origin, who had staged what prosecutors called a "punitive expedition" against Campos and others who had denounced repeated robberies and assaults against sex workers and their clients by armed gangs.
Elderly Ukrainian couple left behind in bombed out village
Elderly couple Kateryna and Dmytro Shklyar are among the last residents of Nevelske, a village near the front lines in east Ukraine where years of fighting have left them without running water, electricity or neighbours.
Nevelske sits some 25km from Donetsk, the biggest city in the contested eastern Ukraine region where Russia has backed separatist rebels fighting government troops since 2014. The conflict has killed 15,000 people to date.
The village had around 300 inhabitants 20 years ago but most have fled. After the latest shelling in November, part of the most recent escalation of the conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine, only five inhabitants are still here.
NFL legend Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons: Report
Tom Brady, who is widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, is set to retire after 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl victories, ESPN reported on Saturday, citing sources.
The 44-year-old spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, before relocating to Tampa Bay and leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last season.
The decision comes as something of a surprise after Brady led the league in touchdown passes and passing yards this season and could still potentially win his fourth league MVP trophy.