While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 3

Omicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to kick off 2022
Over 4,000 flights were cancelled around the world on Sunday, more than half of them US flights, adding to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.
The flights cancelled by 8pm GMT on Sunday included over 2,400 entering, departing from or within the United States, according to tracking website FlightAware.com. Globally, more than 11,200 flights were delayed.
Among the airlines with most cancellations were SkyWest and SouthWest, with 510 and 419 cancellations respectively, FlightAware showed.
The Christmas and New Year holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and cabin crew quarantine.
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that Israel would offer a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine to people over 60 and to medical staff as it faces a surge in Omicron variant infections.
Israel last week approved a fourth dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, a second booster, for people who are immune-compromised and the elderly living in care homes.
"We now have a new layer of defence," Bennett said in a televised news conference, adding that Israel's top government medical official, whose approval is needed to expand the booster campaign, had signed off on the latest move.
Twitter blocks US Republican lawmaker account over false Covid-19 claims
Twitter said Sunday it has permanently suspended the personal account of outspoken Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for violating the platform's Covid-19 misinformation policy.
The lawmaker from Georgia is a loud and fervent supporter of Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and is also known for making outlandish anti-vaccine claims and other false statements about the coronavirus pandemic.
Twitter said it was shutting down Greene's personal account - @mtgreenee - for repeated violations of its Covid misinformation policy.
Sudan's Hamdok quits as premier after failing to restore civilian government
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday he was resigning, six weeks after being reinstated as part of an political agreement with the military.
Hamdok, who had failed to name a government as protests continued against a military takeover in October, said a roundtable discussion was needed to produce a new agreement for Sudan's political transition to democracy.
"I decided to give back the responsibility and announce my resignation as prime minister, and give a chance to another man or woman of this noble country to ... help it pass through what's left of the transitional period to a civilian democratic country," Hamdok said in a televised address.
Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries
Tesla on Sunday reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production.
It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries.
Tesla, led by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, far higher than analysts' forecasts of 263,026 vehicles.