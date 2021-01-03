While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 3

Homes of Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi reported vandalised

The homes of Senator Mitch McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the two most powerful members of Congress, have been reported vandalised, days after the contentious passage of a stimulus Bill that has been criticised as inadequate by a broad coalition ranging from progressive activists to President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Saturday, McConnell lamented what he called a "radical tantrum" drawn from a "toxic playbook."

Louisville station WDRB-TV reported that the senator's home was tagged overnight with red and white spray paint.

Photos show writing on the front of the home, including "Weres my money" on the front door.

Hundreds booked for Covid-19 violations as New Year rave ends

More than 1,200 revellers were booked for breaking coronavirus restrictions as an illegal rave in northwestern France ended on Saturday after more than two days of partying that saw clashes with police.

Police had failed to stop the underground event, which drew around 2,500 people from Thursday night to two disused warehouses in Lieuron, south of the city of Rennes in Brittany.

But the prosecutors office said police had detained two people, both born in 1998, neither of whom had any previous convictions, as part of efforts to identify the organisers.

Italian nurse proposes with a little help from his Covid gown

In Italy, it seems, true love will always find a way - even in the time of coronavirus.

A Facebook post has gone viral after a male nurse in a southern hospital proposed to his girlfriend with the big question scrawled on the back of his head-to-toe protective clothing.

In the post, which had received over 500 "likes" by Saturday, Giuseppe Pungente shared a photo of himself in a corridor of the respiratory ward of the Ostuni hospital in Puglia, his back turned to the camera.

Mourinho slams Spurs stars for flouting coronavirus protocols

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has condemned Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso for breaking coronavirus protocols after the trio were spotted at a large party.

Lamela, Lo Celso and Reguilon were pictured at the gathering over the Christmas period, a photo of which was circulated on social media.

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini was also in attendance, breaching strict guidelines that prohibit mixing with other people indoors due to Covid-19.

Pochettino's passion should endear new coach to PSG fans

Mauricio Pochettino's passion and pedigree as a former Paris Saint-Germain player are likely to endear the Argentine coach to the club's supporters - though dealing with the demanding Qatari owners could prove trickier.

Pochettino, named on Saturday as successor to the German Thomas Tuchel, will be given substantial resources to make the French champions kings of Europe and he inherits a team that already contains the most expensive player in history in Neymar and another of the costliest, Kylian Mbappe.

He led Tottenham to the Champions League final but, like Tuchel this year, fell at the final hurdle. Pochettino's side lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid in 2019 while PSG went down by a single goal to Bayern Munich in Lisbon in August.

