While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 3

Trump says received 'great' letter from North Korea's Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump said he had received a "great letter" from Kim Jong Un, after the North Korean leader warned Pyongyang may change its approach to nuclear talks if Washington persists with sanctions.

"I just got a great letter from Kim Jong Un," Trump told a Cabinet meeting, reiterating that he still expected to hold a second summit with the North Korean leader, after the pair signed a pledge on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in Singapore last June.

"We really established a very good relationship," Trump said. "We'll probably have another meeting."

Trump has cast his first summit with Kim as a major diplomatic victory, and on Wednesday repeated his claim that there would be a "big fat war in Asia" had they not sat down to talk.

Trump trashes Mattis after exit: 'What's he done for me?'

President Donald Trump disparaged just-departed Defence Secretary Jim Mattis at his first Cabinet meeting of the new year, criticising management of the Afghanistan war and claiming he "essentially" fired the retired four-star general, who abruptly resigned last month.

"What's he done for me?" Trump asked on Wednesday. "How has he done in Afghanistan? Not too good."

The attack on Mattis was a turnaround for a president who a year earlier often praised him as "Mad Dog" - a nickname the former Marine Corps general was known to dislike.

Man attacks McDonald's employee, viral video shows

Brenda Biandudi doesn't normally go to fast food chains, but it was New Year's Eve and she needed somewhere to use the restroom and buy a drink.

So Biandudi stopped at a McDonald's in St Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday afternoon. She noticed it was nearly empty inside, save for a middle-age man who had just gotten his order and was walking over to the condiments.

When the man saw there were no plastic straws, however, he got upset - and began walking back to the counter to berate a cashier, according to Biandudi, who captured the subsequent confrontation on her phone.

Nasa's New Horizons mission releases snowman-like picture of Ultima Thule

Ultima Thule, an icy world 6.4 billion km from the sun, looks like a big snowman.

At a news conference on Wednesday, scientists working with Nasa's New Horizons mission released several images that the spacecraft took as it flew by Tuesday.

The scientists now say with confidence that Ultima Thule long ago was two bodies that got stuck together, what they call a "contact binary".

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting fourth child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a fourth child - again using a surrogate, according to multiple media reports.

Celebrity magazines Us Weekly and People quoted sources close to the couple as saying the surrogate was pregnant and expected to give birth in May.

Kardashian and West's third child, Chicago, was born via a surrogate in January 2018. The couple have two other children North, five, and Saint, three.

