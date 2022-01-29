While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 29

Russia loses a million people in historic population drop
Russia's population declined by more than one million people in 2021, the statistics agency Rosstat reported on Friday, a historic drop not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Ongoing demographic woes have been exacerbated by the pandemic with Rosstat figures showing more than 660,000 had died with coronavirus since health officials recorded the first case in the country.
The new figures continue a downward trend from the previous year when Russia's population fell by more than half a million.
The Covid-related fatalities figures published monthly by Rosstat are far higher than death figures released by a separate government website, which is dedicated to tracking the pandemic in the country.
Oil from leaking pipeline reaches shores of eastern Thailand
Some of the oil that leaked from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand washed up on a beach in the country's eastern province of Rayong late on Friday, a senior official said.
The navy, which is working to contain the spill at sea, said it may take over a month to restore affected beach areas, following the leakage of an estimated 50,000 litres of oil earlier this week.
The leak from a pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) started late on Tuesday and was brought under control a day later after spilling into the ocean 20km from Thailand's east coast.
Three-year 'exit ban' lifted for Irish businessman stuck in China
An Irish businessman who was stuck in China for nearly three years can now return home, after travel restrictions were lifted, the government in Dublin said on Friday.
Richard O'Halloran has been unable to leave Shanghai because of a legal dispute involving the Chinese owner of his employer.
Foreign minister Simon Coveney said O'Halloran would be heading back to Ireland "shortly" after the authorities removed the so-called "exit ban".
Football: Liverpool said to be leading chase for Porto's Diaz
Liverpool are reportedly set to beat Tottenham to the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz for a fee that could rise as high as £50 million (S$90 million).
Sky Sports reported Liverpool have sent a team of officials to Argentina, where Diaz is headed for a crucial World Cup qualifier for his country later this week, in the hope of completing a medical.
Diaz was rumoured to be Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's primary target for the summer transfer window, but growing interest in the player, most notably from Tottenham, forced the Reds to move early.
Lawsuit accuses Chris Brown of raping woman on Florida yacht
An unnamed woman has filed a lawsuit that accuses musician Chris Brown of drugging and raping her on a Florida yacht in December 2020 and seeks US$20 million (S$27 million) in damages from the Grammy-winning singer.
The civil lawsuit, filed by a musician and choreographer identified as Jane Doe, said she was invited by Brown to meet him at Star Island, Florida, home of rapper Sean Combs.
When she arrived, she boarded a yacht and accepted Brown's offer of a drink as they discussed her career, the filing said.