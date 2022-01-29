While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 29

Russia loses a million people in historic population drop

Russia's population declined by more than one million people in 2021, the statistics agency Rosstat reported on Friday, a historic drop not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Ongoing demographic woes have been exacerbated by the pandemic with Rosstat figures showing more than 660,000 had died with coronavirus since health officials recorded the first case in the country.

The new figures continue a downward trend from the previous year when Russia's population fell by more than half a million.

The Covid-related fatalities figures published monthly by Rosstat are far higher than death figures released by a separate government website, which is dedicated to tracking the pandemic in the country.

