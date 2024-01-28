While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 28

Nikki Haley targeted in ‘swatting’ incident
Authorities responded to a fake emergency at the South Carolina home of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in December, after a man claimed to have shot a woman and threatened to harm himself at her home, according to town records obtained by Reuters.
The previously unreported “swatting” incident is among a wave of violent threats, bomb scares and other acts of intimidation against government officials, members of the judiciary and election administrators since the 2020 election that have alarmed law enforcement ahead of this year’s US presidential contest.
Swatting cases have surged over the past two months, targeting both allies and rivals of former president Donald Trump as he campaigns to return to the White House.
The targets include figures who have publicly opposed Trump, such as Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat who barred him from her state’s primary ballot. Judges and at least one prosecutor handling cases against Trump have been targeted. But Trump backers such as US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have also faced swatting attempts.
Gunmen in Iran kill nine Pakistanis
Unidentified gunmen killed nine Pakistani workers in a restive southeastern border area of Iran on Jan 27, Pakistan’s ambassador and Iranian state media said, amid efforts by the two countries to mend ties after tit-for-tat attacks.
“Deeply shocked by horrifying killing of 9 Pakistanis in Saravan. Embassy will extend full support to bereaved families,” the Pakistani ambassador to Teheran, Mr Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, said on the X platform. “We called upon Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.”
Iranian state media said police were looking for the three gunmen who escaped after the shooting.
Israel vows to stop UN refugee agency’s activities in Gaza
Israel vowed on Jan 27 to stop the UN agency at the heart of humanitarian efforts in Gaza from operating after the war, following the sacking of staff accused of involvement in the Oct 7 attack.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said on Jan 26 it had fired several employees over Israel’s accusations, promising a thorough investigation into the claims, which were not specified.
Donors including Canada, Britain, Italy, Australia and Finland have followed the lead of the United States, which said on Jan 26 it had suspended additional funding to the agency over the accusations.
French fighters rubbish Russia’s ‘dead mercenaries’ claims
“As far as the Russians are concerned, I’ve already been dead twice,” grinned Franck, who is one of a number of alleged French “mercenaries” in Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have killed in a recent strike.
Without providing evidence, the Russian defence ministry claimed last week’s overnight attack on Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, had “eliminated” about 60 fighters, “most” of them French citizens”, and wounded 20 others.
“Luckily, they weren’t serious deaths because I’ve come back to life,” joked the burly Frenchman, who spoke to AFP from the front line in Ukraine, where he is fighting in the International Legion.
Barca coach Xavi Hernandez says will leave at end of season
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he will leave his post at the end of the season after his struggling team were beaten 5-3 by Villarreal on Jan 27 in La Liga.
“On June 30, I will leave the club, it’s a decision I have taken with the president, with the staff,” Xavi told reporters.
Champions Barcelona, third in the top flight, are 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid with their title defence virtually over.