While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 28

Nikki Haley targeted in ‘swatting’ incident

Authorities responded to a fake emergency at the South Carolina home of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in December, after a man claimed to have shot a woman and threatened to harm himself at her home, according to town records obtained by Reuters.

The previously unreported “swatting” incident is among a wave of violent threats, bomb scares and other acts of intimidation against government officials, members of the judiciary and election administrators since the 2020 election that have alarmed law enforcement ahead of this year’s US presidential contest.

Swatting cases have surged over the past two months, targeting both allies and rivals of former president Donald Trump as he campaigns to return to the White House.

The targets include figures who have publicly opposed Trump, such as Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat who barred him from her state’s primary ballot. Judges and at least one prosecutor handling cases against Trump have been targeted. But Trump backers such as US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have also faced swatting attempts.

READ MORE HERE

Gunmen in Iran kill nine Pakistanis