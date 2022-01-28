While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 28

US asks UN Security Council to meet on Russia, Ukraine

The United States has asked that the United Nations Security Council meet publicly on Monday to discuss Russia's "threatening behaviour" against Ukraine and its troop build-up on Ukraine's borders and in Belarus, the US Ambassador to the United Nations said on Thursday.

Russia has massed around 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine while denying it plans to invade.

Several rounds of talks have taken place without a breakthrough but both the US-led Nato military alliance and Russia have kept the door open to further dialogue.

"Russia is engaging in other destabilising acts aimed at Ukraine, posing a clear threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter," ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

