While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 28

US asks UN Security Council to meet on Russia, Ukraine
The United States has asked that the United Nations Security Council meet publicly on Monday to discuss Russia's "threatening behaviour" against Ukraine and its troop build-up on Ukraine's borders and in Belarus, the US Ambassador to the United Nations said on Thursday.
Russia has massed around 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine while denying it plans to invade.
Several rounds of talks have taken place without a breakthrough but both the US-led Nato military alliance and Russia have kept the door open to further dialogue.
"Russia is engaging in other destabilising acts aimed at Ukraine, posing a clear threat to international peace and security and the UN Charter," ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.
Tests of HIV vaccine using mRNA technology have begun
Testing in humans of an HIV vaccine that uses messenger RNA technology has begun, the biotech firm Moderna and the International Aids Vaccine Initiative said on Thursday.
This Phase 1 trial is being carried out in the United States among 56 healthy adults who are HIV negative.
Despite four decades of research, doctors have yet to develop a vaccine to protect people from the virus that causes Aids, which kills hundreds of thousands of people around the world each year.
Man jailed after accosting UK health official Chris Whitty
A man who accosted the British government's top medical adviser Chris Whitty in a video broadcast on social media has been jailed for eight weeks after he admitted intending to cause distress, the BBC said on Thursday.
The video, viewed widely on social media, showed two men jeering as they grabbed Whitty as he walked through a London park last summer.
England's chief medical officer has become one of the most prominent officials during the pandemic, appearing routinely at press conferences alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give advice on the virus and how people should keep themselves safe.
Picasso family denies selling digital NFTs
The family of Pablo Picasso have denied widespread media reports that they plan to sell digital versions, or "NFTs", of his artwork, their lawyer told AFP on Thursday.
"The information given in the media that the inheritors plan to launch 'Pablo Picasso' NFTs into the market is entirely false," said lawyer Richard Malka in a statement.
It followed an interview, widely distributed in the US media and beyond, with Marina Picasso, granddaughter of the Spanish artist who lived from 1881 to 1973, and her son Florian.
Long-term F1 deal could enhance S'pore race legacy
Analysts believe the unprecedented seven-year deal for Singapore to continue hosting a Formula Race here until 2028, announced on Thursday could play a big part in creating investment opportunities.
The race will return to the Marina Bay Street Circuit in October this year after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Mr James Walton, sports business group leader for Deloitte South-east Asia, said that the lengthy deal signifies how "serious and committed" Singapore is to re-establishing itself on the international sporting scene.