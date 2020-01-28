While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 28

Singapore confirms 5th case of Wuhan virus

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a fifth case of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore on Monday.

The patient is a 56-year-old female Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 18, and was asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore.

She subsequently developed symptoms on Friday and was conveyed by ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Sunday.

She was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

READ MORE HERE

Britain asks those who have travelled from Wuhan to self-isolate

Anyone who has returned to Britain from Wuhan in China in the last fortnight should self-isolate and stay indoors, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, due to concerns about pre-symptom transmission of coronavirus.

As of 1400 GMT on Monday, Britain had tested 73 people for the Wuhan coronavirus but has not had any confirmed cases of the disease that has killed 81 people in China.

Meanwhile, some tour operators in Europe are cancelling trips to China and offering customers refunds for bookings as concerns grow about the spread of the new flu-like virus, triggering a rout in major travel and airline stocks.

READ MORE HERE

US confirms Afghanistan military jet crash, no evidence of Taleban shoot-down

The US Defense Department confirmed Monday that a military jet crashed in Ghazni province in Afghanistan, but rejected Taleban suggestions that it was shot down.

Afghanistan US Forces spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed in a statement that the aircraft was a US Bombardier E-11A, a type of jet used as an airborne communications node in the region.

“While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire,” Leggett said. He gave no information on casualties in the crash.

READ MORE HERE

Kobe Bryant’s death: Helicopter got special approval to fly despite weather conditions

The helicopter that crashed Sunday with basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people on board, killing everyone, had received approval to fly even though weather conditions were worse than usual standards for flying.

According to audio records between the helicopter's pilot and air traffic control at Burbank Airport, the helicopter was given what is known as Special Visual Flight Rules clearance, meaning they could proceed through Burbank's airspace on a foggy morning in Southern California.

Whether the pilot made the right decision - to allow the helicopter to continue flying on despite low fog in the hillsides of Calabasas, where the aircraft crashed - will likely be at the centre of the investigation into the cause of the crash.

READ MORE HERE

Kei Kobayashi is first Japanese chef to get three Michelin stars in France

Chef Kei Kobayashi made history Monday by becoming the first Japanese chef to win the maximum three Michelin stars in France.

The 42-year-old, who was born in Nagano, admitted that his perfectionism can make him a "difficult person" to work with as he picked up the award in Paris.

He opened his restaurant, Kei, in centre of the French capital, nine years ago, and already had two Michelin stars.

READ MORE HERE