While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 27

UN agency probes staff suspected of role in attacks on Israel

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said onJan 26 it had opened an investigation into several employees suspected of involvement in the Oct 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas and that it had severed ties with those staff members.

“The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on Oct 7,” said Mr Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general.

“To protect the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay.”

Mr Lazzarini did not disclose the number of employees allegedly involved in the attacks, nor the nature of their alleged involvement.

