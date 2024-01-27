While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 27

UN agency probes staff suspected of role in attacks on Israel
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said onJan 26 it had opened an investigation into several employees suspected of involvement in the Oct 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas and that it had severed ties with those staff members.
“The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on Oct 7,” said Mr Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general.
“To protect the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay.”
Mr Lazzarini did not disclose the number of employees allegedly involved in the attacks, nor the nature of their alleged involvement.
Outrage over deepfake porn images of Taylor Swift
Fans of Taylor Swift and politicians, including the White House, expressed outrage on Jan 26 at AI-generated fake porn images of the megastar that went viral on X and were still available on other platforms.
One image of the US megastar was seen 47 million times on X, the former Twitter, before it was removed on Jan 25. According to US media, the post was live on the platform for around 17 hours.
“It is alarming,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about the images.
Friends, family of Ukrainian POWs traumatised by crash
The crash of a Russian military plane, said by Moscow to be carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, has only heightened the trauma of friends and relatives of those missing in action.
The transport plane crashed in a fireball on Jan 24, near the Ukraine border. Russia, which accuses Kyiv of shooting down the Ilyushin 76 plane, maintains that it was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners but has provided no proof.
Ukraine has neither denied nor confirmed any involvement, but has raised doubts about the presence of its nationals on board, calling for an independent investigation.
Germany uncovers Russian disinfo campaign on X
Germany has uncovered a major “pro-Russian disinformation campaign” using thousands of fake accounts on X - formerly Twitter - to try and stir anger at Berlin’s support for Ukraine, a media report said on Jan 26.
The revelations come amid growing concern about the impact increasingly sophisticated disinformation campaigns could have on elections.
Experts commissioned by the German foreign ministry used specialised software to monitor posts on the online platform X, formerly known as Twitter, between Dec 20 and Jan 20, news weekly Der Spiegel wrote. They reportedly stumbled across more than 50,000 fake user accounts that together pumped out more than a million German-language tweets.
Klopp rules out ever managing another English club
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plans to take a break from football for a year, once his time in charge at Anfield finishes at the end of the season.
Klopp said he lacked the energy to go on as he made a shock announcement on Jan 26 that he will step down in May.
The 56-year-old German has previously been linked with taking over his country’s national team. But Klopp, who has won the Champions League and Premier League among seven trophies since taking over at Liverpool in 2015, said his immediate plan was for a break and that he would never manage another English club.