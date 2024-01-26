While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 26

Uncertainty hangs over Russia’s account of plane crash

Questions remained on Jan 25 over the military plane crash that Russia said had killed dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers ahead of a planned prisoner exchange.

The Russian defence and foreign ministries blamed Ukrainian forces for downing the IL-76 transport plane over the southern Belgorod region.

They said 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers had been on board, as well as their escorts and the crew.

Videos on social media on Jan 24 showed a large plane in the region plummeting from the sky on its side before crashing in a fireball, in what the Kremlin called a “monstrous act”.

READ MORE HERE

Nasa announces end of Mars helicopter mission