While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 26

Uncertainty hangs over Russia’s account of plane crash
Questions remained on Jan 25 over the military plane crash that Russia said had killed dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers ahead of a planned prisoner exchange.
The Russian defence and foreign ministries blamed Ukrainian forces for downing the IL-76 transport plane over the southern Belgorod region.
They said 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers had been on board, as well as their escorts and the crew.
Videos on social media on Jan 24 showed a large plane in the region plummeting from the sky on its side before crashing in a fireball, in what the Kremlin called a “monstrous act”.
Nasa announces end of Mars helicopter mission
Nasa said on Jan 25 that its miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity, which in 2021 became the first aircraft to achieve powered flight on another planet, can no longer fly, ending a mission that lasted far longer than originally planned.
“It is bittersweet that I must announce that Ingenuity, the ‘little helicopter that could’... has now taken its last flight on Mars,” Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson said in a recorded video posted on social media.
The US space agency said Ingenuity struggled to communicate with Earth in its final days and that one of its carbon fibre rotorblades looked bent in a recent image taken by Perseverance, the rover from which Ingenuity deployed in 2021.
Two prominent Nikki Haley donors pull funding
Two major donors stopped funding Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s campaign, saying the race for the party’s nomination was effectively over and that Donald Trump will be the party nominee.
Trump issued a threat to donors on Jan 24 night to stop funding Mrs Haley as he seeks to knock her out of the race before the next major primary race, in South Carolina on Feb 24.
Metals magnate Andy Sabin said in an interview that the Republican race was now essentially over, given that Mrs Haley had not been able to pull off an upset in the New Hampshire primary on Jan 23.
US, Israeli intelligence chiefs to discuss Gaza hostage deal
US Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns and his Israeli counterpart will meet with Qatari officials in coming days for talks on a second potential Gaza hostage deal, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Jan 25.
Mr Burns and the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, Mr David Barnea, will meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Europe this weekend, one official briefed on the meeting told Reuters.
Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel will also participate, the second source said.
Israeli actor vows return to screen after being wounded in Gaza
An Israeli actor in the hit Netflix television series Fauda vowed on Jan 25 to return to the screen after he was wounded while fighting Hamas militants in Gaza.
Idan Amedi was among a group of soldiers who were seriously wounded in a blast in the Palestinian territory where he was deployed after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on Oct 7.
“It’s not a scene from Fauda, it’s real life,” Amedi, dressed in military fatigues, said in a video posted on social media on Oct 12 amid a call-up of more than 300,000 reservists in Israel.