While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 26

In reversal, US agrees to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine



The United States announced on Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks in a matter of months, a decision that helped break a diplomatic logjam with Germany over how best to help Kyiv in its war against Russia.

US President Joe Biden was announcing the decision in remarks at the White House. The United States had been cool to the idea of deploying the difficult-to-maintain Abrams tanks but had to change tack in order to persuade Germany to send its more easily used Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Still, the Abrams – among the most powerful US tanks – will not be heading to Ukraine anytime soon.

