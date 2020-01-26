While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 26

Singapore confirms 4th Wuhan virus case; patient stayed at Sentosa hotel

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed a fourth case of Wuhan virus.

The patient is a 36-year-old man from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on Jan 22.

The case was confirmed at about 9.30pm on Saturday (Jan 25), said MOH. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) and his condition is said to be stable.

Prior to hospital admission, the man was staying at Village Hotel Sentosa.

Boeing's 777X jetliner takes off on maiden flight

Boeing began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 Max.

The 777X, a larger and more efficient version of Boeing's successful 777 mini-jumbo, took off outside Seattle at 10.09am local time (2am on Sunday, Singapore time) after high winds forced the company to postpone two earlier attempts this week.

Boeing officials said the maiden voyage would last three to five hours and herald months of testing and certification before the aircraft enters service with Emirates in 2021, a year later than originally scheduled because of snags during development.

Mike Pompeo loses his temper with journalist over Ukraine questions

Shouts, glares and unprintable words: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lost his temper at a journalist after she questioned him on the administration's stance on Ukraine, the country at the heart of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

It began when Pompeo gave an early morning interview to NPR radio.

Much of the discussion dealt with Iran, but journalist Mary Louise Kelly closed by asking Pompeo about Ukraine.

Cleaner receives 15 years for stealing Morocco king's watches

A Moroccan court has sentenced a cleaner to 15 years in prison for the theft of dozens of luxury watches belonging to King Mohammed VI, her lawyer said.

The 46-year-old woman worked in a royal household and the judgement was handed down overnight Friday to Saturday at a court in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

She was accused of having stolen 36 luxury watches.

Tennis: Kyrgios sets up Nadal showdown after five-set thriller

Firebrand Nick Kyrgios scraped past Karen Khachanov on Saturday in five thrilling sets to set up a grudge match against top seed Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open fourth round.

The Australian showman came through a tense battle with the Russian 16th seed after 4hrs 26 mins in front of passionate home support on Melbourne Arena to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (10/8).

"Mate, it was crazy, I don't even know what to say right now, it was insane, I have no words for how I'm feeling right now," said Kyrgios.

