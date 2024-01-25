While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 25

Tank shelling kills nine at UN shelter in south Gaza: Official

Tank shelling on a UN shelter on Jan 24 killed nine people in Gaza’s main southern city of Khan Younis, said the Gaza head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“Two tank rounds hit building that shelters 800 people - reports now 9 dead and 75 injured,” Thomas White, UNRWA’s Gaza director, said on X, formerly Twitter.

The head of UNRWA, Mr Philippe Lazzarini, condemned the attack and said the number dead was likely to rise.

“Once again a blatant disregard of basic rules of war,” Mr Lazzarini said on X. He added that the compound had been clearly marked as a UN facility and its coordinates shared with Israeli authorities, without specifying responsibility for the shelling.

