While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 25

Tank shelling kills nine at UN shelter in south Gaza: Official
Tank shelling on a UN shelter on Jan 24 killed nine people in Gaza’s main southern city of Khan Younis, said the Gaza head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
“Two tank rounds hit building that shelters 800 people - reports now 9 dead and 75 injured,” Thomas White, UNRWA’s Gaza director, said on X, formerly Twitter.
The head of UNRWA, Mr Philippe Lazzarini, condemned the attack and said the number dead was likely to rise.
“Once again a blatant disregard of basic rules of war,” Mr Lazzarini said on X. He added that the compound had been clearly marked as a UN facility and its coordinates shared with Israeli authorities, without specifying responsibility for the shelling.
Britons should be prepared to fight a land war: Army chief
British citizens should be prepared to fight in a potential land war, the highest ranking army officer General Patrick Sanders said on Jan 24.
The chief of the general staff said any conflict would need to be a “whole-of-nation undertaking” and that citizens should be trained and equipped to be in a state of readiness.
The general’s remarks come after the UK defence ministry said in 2023 that it would cut overall numbers in the UK’s professional army from 82,000 to 73,000 by 2025.
Senate panel backs plan to seize Russian assets for Ukraine
A US Senate committee approved legislation on Jan 24 that would help set the stage for the United States to confiscate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine for rebuilding after the destruction of the nearly two-year-long war.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 20 to 1 in favour of the unprecedented “Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (Repo) for Ukrainians Act.”
If it were to pass the full Senate and House of Representatives and be signed into law by President Joe Biden, as expected, the act would pave the way for Washington’s first-ever seizure of central bank assets from a country with which it is not at war.
World groundwater levels showing ‘accelerated’ decline
Groundwater levels across the world have shown widespread and “accelerated” decline over the past 40 years, driven by unsustainable irrigation practices as well as climate change, according to a study published on Jan 24.
Groundwater is a major source of fresh water for farms, households and industries, and depletion could pose severe economic and environmental threats, including falling crop yields and destructive land subsidence, particularly in coastal areas, said the study, published in the Nature scientific journal.
Depletion has been particularly pronounced in arid climates with extensive croplands, said the study, which analysed 170,000 wells in more than 40 countries. Northern China, Iran and the western United States were among the worst-hit regions.
Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open ‘happy’
Carlos Alcaraz rued missed opportunities after coming up short against Alexander Zverev in a thrilling Australian Open quarter-final early on Jan 25 but said he could leave Melbourne with his head held high.
The world number two threatened a stunning comeback on Rod Laver Arena after being outplayed for nearly three sets by the German but in the end went down 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4.
Alcaraz had stormed into the last eight for the loss of just one set but struggled against the laser-like Zverev serve and could not get a foothold in the match.