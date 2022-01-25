While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 25

UK PM Johnson had a birthday party during coronavirus lockdown, ITV News says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a birthday party during the first Covid-19 lockdown in June 2020 when social gatherings indoors were banned, ITV News reported on Monday (Jan 24).

The broadcaster said it was alleged the prime minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, helped organised the party on the afternoon of June 19.

Up to 30 people attended the event in the Cabinet Room of Number 10, his office and residence, ITV said.

