While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 24

Turkey ratifies Sweden’s Nato membership

Turkey’s parliament on Jan 23 ratified Sweden’s Nato membership after more than a year of delays that upset Western efforts to show resolve in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Lawmakers voted 287-55 in favour of the Nordic nation’s bid to become the 32nd member of the alliance after it won the public backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish leader is expected to sign Sweden’s ratification document and conclude Ankara’s role in the protracted saga in the coming days.

Turkey’s green light leaves Hungary as the last holdout in an accession process that Sweden and Finland began in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 18, wound 130