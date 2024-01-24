While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 24

(From left) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attending a Nato summit in Vilnius, in July 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago

Turkey ratifies Sweden’s Nato membership

Turkey’s parliament on Jan 23 ratified Sweden’s Nato membership after more than a year of delays that upset Western efforts to show resolve in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Lawmakers voted 287-55 in favour of the Nordic nation’s bid to become the 32nd member of the alliance after it won the public backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish leader is expected to sign Sweden’s ratification document and conclude Ankara’s role in the protracted saga in the coming days.

Turkey’s green light leaves Hungary as the last holdout in an accession process that Sweden and Finland began in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

READ MORE HERE

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 18, wound 130

Russian strikes on Ukraine on Jan 23 killed 18 people and wounded 130, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, warning that the death toll could increase as rescue efforts were ongoing.

The strikes hit the capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv in a deadly day for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion drags on for almost two years.

Mr Zelensky said around 139 “ordinary houses” were damaged in the attack and that Russia had fired “more than 40 missiles” onto Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

Measles cases soar in Europe, says WHO

Measles cases soared in Europe in 2023 to 42,200, a nearly 45-fold increase over the previous year, the UN health agency said on Jan 23, calling for urgent vaccination efforts to halt the spread.

Some 41 countries out of 53 the World Health Organisation includes in its Europe region reported the infectious disease, WHO said. In 2022, 941 cases were registered.

Vaccination rates against the disease slipped during the Covid-19 pandemic and “urgent vaccination efforts are needed to halt transmission and prevent further spread”.

READ MORE HERE

Palestine reach Asian Cup knockouts for first time

Palestine reached the Asian Cup knockout rounds for the first time after beating Hong Kong 3-0 on Jan 23 for their maiden win in the history of the competition.

They just missed out on second spot in Group C but advance as one of the four best third-placed teams, with Oday Dabbagh the hero for his two goals.

United Arab Emirates went through in second place despite losing 2-1 to group winners Iran.

READ MORE HERE

Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 Oscar nominations

Oscar voters lined up behind a classic studio blockbuster, giving 13 nominations to Oppenheimer, the most of any movie, and setting up the long-awaited coronation of its director, Christopher Nolan, as Hollywood’s leading film-maker.

No film by Nolan has ever been named best picture. He received his second nomination for directing on Jan 23.

The recognition for Oppenheimer had been expected. But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences threw surprises into all of the other major categories.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top