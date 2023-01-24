While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 24

Man tells of wrestling gun from US dance hall killer

A 26-year-old coder was about to close his family’s dance hall when a man barged into his office and, with eyes that were “menacing” and with an intention “to do harm”, pointed a semiautomatic pistol at him.

“My heart sank. I knew I was going to die,” Mr Brandon Tsay, told The New York Times.

“He was looking at me and looking around, not hiding that he was trying to do harm. His eyes were menacing,” recalled Mr Tsay at his family’s San Marino home on Sunday.

He did not know then that the man, who authorities identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, had opened fire at another nearby ballroom just minutes earlier, killing 10 people and injuring several others.

READ MORE HERE

WHO urges ‘immediate action’ after cough syrup deaths