While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 24

Man tells of wrestling gun from US dance hall killer
A 26-year-old coder was about to close his family’s dance hall when a man barged into his office and, with eyes that were “menacing” and with an intention “to do harm”, pointed a semiautomatic pistol at him.
“My heart sank. I knew I was going to die,” Mr Brandon Tsay, told The New York Times.
“He was looking at me and looking around, not hiding that he was trying to do harm. His eyes were menacing,” recalled Mr Tsay at his family’s San Marino home on Sunday.
He did not know then that the man, who authorities identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, had opened fire at another nearby ballroom just minutes earlier, killing 10 people and injuring several others.
WHO urges ‘immediate action’ after cough syrup deaths
The World Health Organisation has called for “immediate and concerted action” to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year.
In 2022, more than 300 children - mainly aged under five - in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died of acute kidney injury, deaths that were associated with contaminated medicines, the WHO said in a statement on Monday.
The medicines, over-the-counter cough syrups, had high levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.
Erdogan to Sweden: Don’t expect Turkish support for Nato bid
Sweden should not expect Turkey’s support for its Nato membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Quran, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
“Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy (in Stockholm) can no longer expect our support for their Nato membership,” Mr Erdogan said, in a speech after a Cabinet meeting.
Protests in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and against Sweden’s bid to join Nato, during which a copy of the Quran was burned, have heightened tensions with Turkey, whose backing Sweden needs to gain entry to the military alliance.
Earth’s inner core may have started spinning other way
Far below our feet, a giant may have started moving against us. Earth’s inner core, a hot iron ball the size of Pluto, has stopped spinning in the same direction as the rest of the planet and might even be rotating the other way, research suggested on Monday.
Roughly 5,000 kilometres below the surface we live on, this “planet within the planet” can spin independently because it floats in the liquid metal outer core.
Exactly how the inner core rotates has been a matter of debate between scientists – and the latest research is expected to prove controversial.
Football: Struggling Everton sack manager Lampard
Frank Lampard has been sacked as manager of Premier League club Everton, the club announced on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the team in a relegation battle.
Lampard’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 2-0 league defeat at West Ham United, which kept Everton second-bottom of the table on 15 points after 20 games, above Southampton on goal difference, and two points adrift of the safety zone.
“Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the Club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken” the club said in a statement.