While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 24

US to reverse Trump’s ‘draconian’ immigration policies

The United States plans to reverse the Trump administration’s “draconian” immigration approach while working on policies addressing the causes of migration, President Joe Biden told his Mexican counterpart, the White House said on Saturday.

In a Friday call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Biden outlined his plan to create new legal pathways for immigration and improve the process for people requesting asylum, according to an account of the call released by the White House.

Priorities include “reversing the previous administration’s draconian immigration policies,” the White House said.

The two leaders agreed to work together towards reducing “irregular migration,” the White House release said.

US charges Texas man with threatening to 'assassinate' lawmaker

The Justice Department revealed charges this week against a Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol on Jan 6 and threatened on social media to kill US Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to keep the man, Garret Miller, in jail ahead of a court appearance, according to court records.

They revealed five criminal charges in the US District Court of the District of Columbia against Miller, including for making death threats and trespassing offences.

Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin

Dutch police said on Saturday they had arrested the alleged leader of an Asian drug syndicate who is listed as one of the world's most-wanted fugitives and has been compared to Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Tse Chi Lop, a Chinese-born Canadian national, was detained on Friday at the request of Australian police, who led an investigation that found his organisation dominates the US$70 billion-a-year (S$90 billion) Asia-Pacific drug trade, Dutch police spokesman Thomas Aling said.

Tse is expected to be extradited after appearing before a judge, Aling said, adding that his arrest by national police took place without incident at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Don't talk on the subway, say French doctors, to limit Covid-19 spread

Passengers on public transport systems should avoid talking to one another or on the phone in order to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus, the French National Academy of Medecine said.

"The mandatory wearing of masks on public transport, where social distancing is not possible, should by accompanied by one very simple precaution: avoid talking and making phone calls," the academy said in a statement.

Academy member Patrick Berche said on BFM TV on Saturday that if there were only three people in a subway car there was no problem, but if you were only 2cm away from the next person it made sense not to converse or talk on the phone.

Late goals spare Man City a shock FA Cup defeat at Cheltenham

Fourth-tier Cheltenham Town came within minutes of one of the great FA Cup shocks before Manchester City scored three late goals to win an absorbing fourth-round tie 3-1 on Saturday.

Alfie May looked poised to write his name into the competition's folklore when he pounced to put his side ahead in the 59th minute at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Cheltenham, 72 places lower than City in the standings, were holding on and edging towards a fairytale win but reality returned when Phil Foden equalised in the 81st minute.

