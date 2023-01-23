While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 23

US police hunt gunman who killed 10 in CNY shooting

TORRANCE, United States - Police were involved in a stand-off on Sunday with a person they believe could be responsible for a mass shooting that killed 10 people at a dance club during Chinese New Year celebrations in California.

At least 10 other people were wounded in the mass shooting with the gunman – described by police as Asian – firing indiscriminately at the club in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles, witnesses said.

By late on Sunday morning, police were involved in a stand-off, surrounding a vehicle in Torrance, south of Los Angeles.

Aerial footage showed a white box van hemmed in by armoured police vehicles, while a large number of police cars stood nearby, inside a broad police cordon.

