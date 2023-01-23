While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 23

US police hunt gunman who killed 10 in CNY shooting
TORRANCE, United States - Police were involved in a stand-off on Sunday with a person they believe could be responsible for a mass shooting that killed 10 people at a dance club during Chinese New Year celebrations in California.
At least 10 other people were wounded in the mass shooting with the gunman – described by police as Asian – firing indiscriminately at the club in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles, witnesses said.
By late on Sunday morning, police were involved in a stand-off, surrounding a vehicle in Torrance, south of Los Angeles.
Aerial footage showed a white box van hemmed in by armoured police vehicles, while a large number of police cars stood nearby, inside a broad police cordon.
Germany ready to let Poland send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
Germany is ready to authorise Poland to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion if Warsaw makes such a request, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday.
“If we are asked the question, then we will not stand in the way,” Ms Baerbock told LCI television, after a Franco-German summit meeting in Paris.
“We know how important these tanks are, and this is why we are discussing this now with our partners. We need to make sure people’s lives are saved and Ukraine’s territory liberated.”
Warplanes escort Poland to Greece flight after bomb alert
Greek warplanes scrambled on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece with 190 people on board after a bomb alert was reported to authorities, officials said.
Two F-16 jets escorted the flight, which took off from Katowice for Athens, as it entered Greek airspace from North Macedonia, the source told AFP.
The Boeing 737 had earlier been escorted by Hungarian warplanes, the official added.
Man loses testicle in France pension protest crackdown
A French policeman dealt a man with a camera such a strong truncheon blow during pension reform protests this week that he had to have a testicle amputated, the man’s lawyer said on Sunday.
Images and footage from Thursday’s demonstrations circulating online shows a policeman hitting a man on the ground between the legs, and then leaving.
The man is seen holding a camera.
It doesn’t get much better, says Arsenal’s Arteta, after late win
Apart from picking up a yellow card, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta enjoyed a perfect Sunday afternoon as his side completed the first half of their Premier League campaign by reaching 50 points with a 3-2 win over Manchester United.
Two goals by Eddie Nketiah and one from Bukayo Saka – both products of Arsenal’s academy – sealed the win that lifted Arsenal five points clear of champions Manchester City.
It is their best ever start to a Premier League campaign and while there is a long way to go, Arteta’s young side are growing in belief that they can stay the course.