While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 23

Father to be charged after twins found dead in canal
The father of twin boys who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday evening was arrested late on Saturday for his suspected involvement in their deaths.
The police said in a statement at 11.15pm on Saturday that the 48-year-old man will be charged with murder on Monday.
The 11-year-old twins, Ethan and Ashton Yap, were said to have special needs and are believed to be students of a school in the Eng Kong estate area.
Earlier on Saturday, the police said it had received a call at about 6.25 pm on Friday from a man asking for help at a playground along Greenridge Crescent.
German navy chief resigns over Putin remarks
Germany's navy chief stepped down on Saturday after drawing criticism for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kiev would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow.
"I have asked Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me from my duties with immediate effect," Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach said in a statement. "The minister has accepted my request."
Schoenbach made the remarks to a think-tank discussion in India on Friday, and video was published on social media.
Taliban warns against dissent, women's rights activism
Afghanistan's new Taliban authorities warned on Saturday they have the right to crack down on dissent and jail protesters, as concerns grew over the disappearance of two women activists.
Since storming back to power in August amid a hasty withdrawal of US-led foreign forces, Taliban authorities have forcefully dispersed rallies, beaten some Afghan journalists and arrested critics.
This week, women activists said two of their comrades were seized from their homes in the capital after taking part in a demonstration.
French adventurer, 75, dies during solo Atlantic row
A 75-year-old Frenchman attempting to row across the Atlantic "to laugh at old age" was found dead in his cabin at sea on Saturday, his support team said.
Portugal's coastguard found Jean-Jacques Savin's overturned boat off the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores on Friday.
They were able to send a diver down on Saturday to search it, his team added.
Man City held at Southampton as winning run ends
Manchester City's long winning run in the Premier League finally came to an end as Southampton offered a glimmer of hope to City's pursuers with a deserved 1-1 at St Mary's on Saturday.
Seeking a 13th successive victory, Pep Guardiola's side were rocked early on as Kyle Walker-Peters' superb finish in the seventh minute gave Southampton a surprise lead.
Southampton were good value for their advantage and could have scored more against an unusually lacklustre City but Pep Guardiola's side eventually got into their stride and Aymeric Laporte headed them level in the 65th minute.