While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 23

Father to be charged after twins found dead in canal

The father of twin boys who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday evening was arrested late on Saturday for his suspected involvement in their deaths.

The police said in a statement at 11.15pm on Saturday that the 48-year-old man will be charged with murder on Monday.

The 11-year-old twins, Ethan and Ashton Yap, were said to have special needs and are believed to be students of a school in the Eng Kong estate area.

Earlier on Saturday, the police said it had received a call at about 6.25 pm on Friday from a man asking for help at a playground along Greenridge Crescent.

